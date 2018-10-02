Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a "pretty awkward" run-in with one of his exes.

To catch up on all things royal family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle updates, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Prince Harry is known for having great relationships with his ex-girlfriends. Two of them – Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas – were even invited to his wedding to Meghan Markle.

So it was a surprise to some when his recent encounter with an ex romantic interest played out so awkwardly.

Prince Harry and Meghan were at a luxury hotel opening in Amsterdam on September 22, which was also attended by celebrities like Eddie Redmayne, Simon Pegg – oh and Jenna Coleman.

Prince Harry reportedly became quite close to the actress, who is the star of the British TV series Victoria, in 2015.

The pair met at a polo match and while we don’t know if they went out on any dates, a friend told Vanity Fair that he pursued her. However, her Victoria co-star Tom Hughes was also sending her texts asking for dates at around the same time – and she decided to go with Tom over Harry.

It worked out for the pair, given Jenna and Tom are still together and Harry’s happily married – but according to an eye-witness account of their exchange at the Soho House opening, things aren’t exactly smooth between them.

“Harry had to walk straight past Jenna to get to his and Meghan’s table,” the witness told Vanity Fair, adding that the prince appeared to blush.

“It was pretty awkward and some of the other guests were commenting on it. Jenna looked down while Harry looked straight ahead.

“He’d been super friendly saying hi to everyone, but he didn’t even acknowledge Jenna.”

The attendee said Meghan didn’t seem to notice the exchange – or that her husband looked “uncomfortable”.

We wonder how it compared to the “tearful” parting phone call he had with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy in the days before his wedding.

In May a source told Vanity Fair Chelsy became “emotional”.

“It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on.

“Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party.”

Before he met Meghan, Prince Harry perfected the art of being a third wheel.

