'I have no judgement.' Everything that's happened since Prince Harry's memoir was released.

Since the release of the tell-all book Spare back in January, Prince Harry has been doing the media rounds. There were plenty of big revelations that piqued our interests from the memoir - including secrets that upset the royal family.

With this in mind, it's understandable that a bit of chaos has been whirring in the background at Buckingham Palace.

From invites to King Charles' coronation, an eviction notice at Frogmore Cottage, some more spicy interviews and Sarah Ferguson sharing her perspective on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle... it's been a lot.

But first watch, some of the revelations from Prince Harry's memoir Spare. Story continues below.

So without further ado, here's everything that's happened since Spare hit the public's bookshelves.

King Charles is apparently going to do a televised interview about this whole drama.

In early March, reports surfaced that King Charles III is planning on giving a rare interview about his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle ahead of his coronation.

Sources close to the palace have said the King will grant BBC an interview to clear the air before he is officially crowned on May 6.

Speaking to The Sun, royal insider and confidant of the late Princess Diana, author Stewart Pearce, said that King Charles has been in talks about doing a sit-down interview for months.

While there have been rumours the King will do an interview since the release of his son's tell-all memoir, Spare, Pearce is the first person to confirm the sit-down will more than likely take place.

"I believe strongly, that Charles will grant another interview to the BBC, possibly with somebody like Jonathan Dimbleby, whom he trusts and likes," he told the publication in an exclusive interview.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been kicked out of Frogmore Cottage.

This week, news broke that King Charles had asked his son and daughter-in-law to leave their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage. The House of Sussex also confirmed the couple's removal from Frogmore Cottage.

"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed.

Reports suggest the King had planned on removing the couple from their British home on the grounds of Windsor Castle the day after Spare's global release.

Arguably most controversially - he has reportedly offered the keys to the residence to his brother, Prince Andrew. For his part, Prince Andrew seemingly doesn't want to leave his current place of residence, Royal Lodge, where he lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, for Frogmore Cottage. T

The Sun is reporting him as "resisting" the move to the much smaller house - and by "much smaller" we mean "five bedrooms".

Prince Harry did another tell-all interview with plenty of revelations.

In a live stream event, Prince Harry spoke with Dr Gabor Maté, a physician and author who deals with issues like addiction and trauma.

And with that background, you better believe that Prince Harry spoke about his own challenges of growing up in the royal family and all that's gone down since.

He started off by saying he always felt different from the rest of his family - quite similar to how Diana felt.

"Since the age of 12, apart from being in a state of shock, I was in fight or flight. I felt strange being in this container. And I know that my mum felt the same," he said.

Prince Harry also went into the lack of affection shown to him by his father's side of the family growing up.

"It puts me in a position now as a father to make sure that I smother (my children) with love and affection," he said, crediting Meghan as having "saved" him.

"As a father I have a huge responsibility to ensure that I don't pass on any traumas that I've had as a kid or as a man growing up," Prince Harry explained.

"Me and my wife do the best we can as parents, learning from our own pasts and being able to grow together to provide for our kids and to be able to break that cycle. And it's not easy, and you certainly don't make friends in the process in the short term."

Prince Harry interview with Dr Gabor Maté. Image: Zoom.

In the 90-minute conversation, Dr Maté also diagnosed Prince Harry with ADD - Attention Deficit Disorder.

It's a diagnosis used for those who have difficulties with concentration, but without the presence of symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) like impulsiveness or hyperactivity.

"Whether you like it or not, I have diagnosed you with ADD. You can agree or disagree. I don't see it as a disease. I see it as a normal response to abnormal stress," Dr Maté said.

There has been some criticism following the book's release, with critics suggesting Prince Harry painted himself as a victim - without acknowledging the privilege he holds as a royal.

In response when Dr Maté pressed him on this, Prince Harry said: "I definitely don't see myself as a victim. To be able to share the things of my life that I think is important feels good - to me it feels like an act of service. If we can encourage other people to be vulnerable themselves and be vulnerable to their family, the world will be a better place."

Sarah Ferguson is releasing her own book - and had something to say about Prince Harry.

Sarah Ferguson is officially on the press tour for her new fiction romance book, A Most Intriguing Lady, out March 7.

And as a result, we have plenty of new interview quotes in the wake of Spare dropping bombs on the royal family.

Ferguson said that given she has felt judged her whole life - both by the press and royal family - she didn't want to judge Prince Harry and his wife for their choices.

"I don't believe that any single person has the right to judge another person. I'm not in a position myself to make any judgements. I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgement on the Sussexes," she said to People.

Sarah Ferguson. Image: Getty.

She also added that "[Princess] Diana would be incredibly proud of her grandchildren. And not just the Sussex grandchildren, but [Prince] Will's children".

On the subject of Meghan Markle, Ferguson said: "I haven't really met her. I spoke to her at the funeral, and I thought she looked absolutely beautiful. I think she is beautiful."

Then Sarah Ferguson also said she will stand by Prince Andrew...

In another interview, Ferguson said she will "always be there" for disgraced ex-husband Prince Andrew.

She said to The Telegraph that the loyalty comes down to her "love" for his late mum, Queen Elizabeth II, saying she "always admired and adored" her ex-mother-in-law.

"During the [Queen’s] last three years, her poor son has been going through such a tumultuous time. And I think HM [Her Majesty] was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer. She knew … I will always be there. Always. Because I love her."

Prince Andrew was accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexual abuse when she was 17 and being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. After a disastrous BBC interview for Prince Andrew, public favour began to wane, and in February this year, a settlement was reached in the civil case brought by Virginia against Prince Andrew.

With King Charles' coronation in early May, there's still plenty of time for more skeletons to come out of the closet - and drama-filled televised interviews!

Feature Image: Zoom/Getty.

TAKE SURVEY ➤