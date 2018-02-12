Priceline is having its 40 per cent off skincare sale and here are the bargains you can't miss.

Ready your elbows and make space in your bathroom cabinet – it’s that time of year again.

Yes, Priceline has announced its 40 per cent off skincare sale over three days this week, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Running Tuesday 13th, Wednesday 14th and Thursday 15th, the sale includes skincare, suncare and tanning. Basically, it’s a beauty lover’s Christmas.

The sale will run in store and online, with the only exclusions being Ego and The Ordinary.

But when faced with so many discounted, shiny items, things can often get, erm, out of control. So where do you start (and end)?

We rounded up the best bargains you won’t want to miss out on.

1. Bondi Sands Ultra Dark Tanning Foam, usually $24.95, $14.97 on sale.

There’s a reason everyone you know uses this particular product to tan. Basically, it’s unmess-up-able. It doesn’t have that giveaway smell, looks natural and is beloved by people of all tanning skill level.

Alternatively, if you’re curious after seeing the hype around the brand’s new express tan, having 40 per cent off is as good as time as any to pick it up and try it.

2. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micelle Solution 500 mL, usually $42.99, $25.79 on sale.

If you don't already use micellar water, make this the week you start. This is the French cult favourite original which is expensive at full price (although worth it if you can afford the splurge) but a bargain on sale. The 500ml will last you ages and your skin will thank you for it.

3. LA ROCHE-POSAY Effaclar Duo Plus 40 mL, usually $29.99, $17.99 on sale.

The French really do know their stuff when it comes to skincare. Mamamia staffer Simone swears by this cream for great skin. "If I ever have breakouts or pimples, a few days of using this in place of my usual moisturiser clears my skin up completely," she says.

4. L'Oreal Paris Pure Clay Mask, usually $19.99, $11.99 on sale.

Proof you don't have to drop the equivalent of your weekly grocery shop on a mask. Clay is great for detoxifying skin and drawing out all the bleurghness that life can throw at it.

5. Trilogy Exfoliating Body Balm, usually $35.99, $19.60 on sale.

A recent discovery, this has been a saviour through summer. It scrubs away the dead and dry skin without being too harsh, leaving it hydrated and silky smooth. It features rosehip oil which does wonders for my skin and the scent is pleasant without being overpowering.

6. AVÈNE Cicalfate Repair Cream 100 mL, usually $24.99, $14.99 on sale.

A multipurpose skincare product that whole family can use according to Mamamia staffer Saengtip. "I can use it on me and on my baby who gets eczema and this totally helps with it," she says.

7. Antipodes Joyous Protein-Rich Night Replenish Serum 30 mL, usually $58.99, $35.39 on sale.

Sitting at the slightly more expensive end of skincare at Priceline, Antipodes really does give you bang for your buck. So when it's on sale? BUY. IT. UP. Mamamia Managing Editor Tina made her way through this entire bottle and says her skin was all the better for it. Great for normal to ultra dry skin, the night serum is packed full of amino acids to make skin look brighter and smoother.

8. PALMER'S Skin Perfecting Ultra Hydrating Serum 30 mL, usually $24.99, $14.97 on sale.

Launched last year, this serum is one of the most affordable retinol products on the market. In this sale? It's an absolute steal. The lightweight serum targets fine lines, wrinkles and uneven skin tone, leaving skin looking firmer and smoother. Plus, it still smells a little bit like chocolate and who doesn't want that?

9. Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Gentle Pads 60 pack, usually $34.99, $20.99 on sale.

Exfoliating is a small skincare step that makes a big difference and doing it in swipey form means it couldn't be easier. These are formulated for sensitive skin, so they're suitable for all.

10. LANOLIPS Lanolips Lemonaid Lip Treatment 12.5 g, usually $16.99, $10.19 on sale.

Everyone should have one of these in every single bag they own. The whipped-style balm is light and hydrating on the lips and the lemon oil makes it taste and smell utterly delicious.