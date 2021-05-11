News
news

A 13-year-old boy has died in a 'terrible, terrible incident,' after sleeping in a garbage bin.

- With AAP.

A South Australian teenage boy has died after the industrial bin he was sleeping in was emptied on Tuesday morning.

SA Police say three boys - aged 11, 12 and 13 - were asleep in the garbage bin at Port Lincoln on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula when it was emptied by a garbage truck.

One of the boys jumped out of the industrial bin and another was not injured. However, the eldest boy sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

NITV say the local community has been left shaken by the death of the 13-year-old, who was Aboriginal.

"It is believed the truck driver was unaware the boys were in the bin at the time and is extremely shaken by the incident," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Port Lincoln Mayor Brad Flaherty said the Council was "deeply saddened" by the incident.

"It's a terrible, terrible incident that will have an awful impact on the community as a whole and the families involved," he said.

Safe Work SA have been advised of the fatal incident and said in a statement that their "inspectors have attended the site and we are currently making enquiries into the incident."

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

Feature image: ABC.

