Now the truth about Aperol Spritz is out, let's acknowledge other foods we pretend to love.

We’ve all been there. Sitting at a table with your friend’s family when a dish is placed in front of you containing a certain food item that you… hate.

We eat the dish and compliment them on how delicious it was, because it would be rude not to.

But now there is a movement to stop this madness.

It is a matter of international importance that everyone is finally admitting what we all know to be a universal truth: no one really likes Aperol Spritz.

When New York Times published an article condemning the ‘happy hour’ drink (which is a mix of prosecco, Aperol and soda) for its bitterness and poor quality, we had our heads furiously nodding in unity.

Everyone agrees that whilst, yes, it does look very aesthetically appealing on the Insta feed, no one actually likes the sharp taste that overwhelms each sip.

For so long I thought I was the only one in the group loathing every drop I drank of the citrus cocktail, and was confused as to why it was everyone’s drink of choice.

But now I know I wasn’t alone. And I feel understood.

SO. Now that we have that out of the way, there is just a few other food items, and drinks, that we all need to admit none of us are enjoying.

We’ve compiled just a *short* list of all the foods we need to stop pretending we like. Because let’s be real, no one actually likes Cauliflower. Unless drowned in cheese.

AHEM.

Gin and tonic

Almond milk

Vodka soda (Where’s the… sweetness?)

Beetroot

Iceberg lettuce

Desserts that… wobble

Fruitcake (Especially if it’s Christmas time. No one wants it, Aunty Jan.)

Caviar

Sweet potato chips (Let’s be real, we all just want the real chips. With chicken salt.)

Zucchini

Raspberries

Oysters. JUST NO.

Pate

Kangaroo meat

Toffee apple

Cucumber

Those weird milk bottle lollies

Pavlova (We’ll just talk the meringue part, thanks.)

STEVIA

Rockmelon

Mushrooms

Looking at the list, it would seem that majority of the food and drink items we aren’t enjoying are… the healthy options. Sorry, mum.

Do you have any food items you’ve always pretended to like, but don’t actually enjoy? Let us know in the comments section below!