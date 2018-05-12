We Know What Porn You Watch

'Lesbian' is the #1 porn genre for Australian women, according to Pornhub. We unpack why so many of us are fired up by girl-on-girl, what it actually offers, and whether or not the act of watching it affects our sexuality.
Why straight women prefer lesbian porn
Why women watch lesbian porn more often than men
Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Samantha X & Dr. Lauren Rosewarne.
Producer: Luca Lavigne
