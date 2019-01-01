News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

What Killed The World's Most Famous Marriage

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 33 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kimye are over. Not many of us are shocked but there are plenty of us who care. They WERE pop culture, so where are we without them?

Plus, In Case You Missed It, on Thursday night a former student of a private girls school started a poll on her Instagram. She asked, "If you live in Sydney: have you or has anyone close to you ever experienced sexual assault from someone who went to an all-boys school?" Within 24 hours, she received nearly 300 responses, with 73 percent of them saying yes.

And, the Covid-19 vaccinations have begun rolling out around the country. Will Australians go to the same lengths as some Americans have to get it? Two women in Florida dressed up as grannies to get the jab.

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Mia wants you to read Bad Dog on The New Yorker

Watch the video 'consent is as simple as tea' here

Listen to Peggy Orenstein on No Filter here

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Clare Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie & Mikayla Floriano

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

What Killed The World's Most Famous Marriage

33 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WTF Is Happening With Facebook?

36 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Chestfeeding, Please Explain

22 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Six Signs You're Uncool

32 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: The One Thing To Eat When You're Heartbroken

29 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Two Types Of Burnout

40 minutes  ·  11 Feb 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Holly Wants To Apologise To Britney Spears

35 minutes  ·  09 Feb 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Childless By Circumstance

34 minutes  ·  07 Feb 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dating Burnout & Little Heartbreaks

31 minutes  ·  04 Feb 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Marilyn Manson & The Boy Who Slept Through Covid

31 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Problem With Women In Their Thirties

32 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Famous Mums Have Sex

34 minutes  ·  28 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Meet Susan, She's Your Worst Nightmare

35 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Have A Conversation About Changing The Date

30 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Tattoo That Divided Us

39 minutes  ·  24 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Trump's Final Humiliation & Mia's Neck

43 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How The Tennis Fiasco Became About A Woman's Hair

33 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Trump's Cancelled, Celebrity Cannibals & Sexy Sex Scenes

37 minutes  ·  17 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Best Books To Read This Summer

20 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Word Of The Year

29 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio