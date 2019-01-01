What Killed The World's Most Famous Marriage

Kimye are over. Not many of us are shocked but there are plenty of us who care. They WERE pop culture, so where are we without them?

Plus, In Case You Missed It, on Thursday night a former student of a private girls school started a poll on her Instagram. She asked, "If you live in Sydney: have you or has anyone close to you ever experienced sexual assault from someone who went to an all-boys school?" Within 24 hours, she received nearly 300 responses, with 73 percent of them saying yes.

And, the Covid-19 vaccinations have begun rolling out around the country. Will Australians go to the same lengths as some Americans have to get it? Two women in Florida dressed up as grannies to get the jab.

