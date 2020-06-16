When Reality Stars Get "Too Confident"

Why are female celebrity chefs such as Poh Ling Yeow, Laura Sehrrad, and Amelia Jackson copping so much heat for being cocky, smug, and overconfident? Holly fills us in on the life lessons we can learn from Australia’s TV show MasterChef.

Also, Jessie wants to talk about foxes. According to a piece in the Sydney Morning Herald, at least three people attempted to pat a fox on a university campus over the weekend and unsurprisingly they were… bitten. The urgent question is: would you ever pat a fox?

Plus, one of the pieces that’s been resonating most on Mamamia this week is about grief. It was written by our Executive Editor Leigh Campbell who lost her father around a month ago. Leigh wonders, why is it that people don’t really want you to talk about your loved one who died?

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by BWS https://bws.com.au/

LINKS

Masterchef Australia on 10… https://10play.com.au/masterchef

The book ‘Untamed’ by Glennon Doyle… https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/52129515-untamed

The Sydney Morning Herald piece about the fox… https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/i-gave-it-a-pat-and-he-chomped-my-hand-students-bitten-by-fox-at-unsw-20200616-p5531l.html

The TV series Fleabag on Amazon Prime Video… https://www.amazon.com/Fleabag-Season-1/dp/B01J4SSP6E

Leigh Campbell’s piece 'People don’t really want you to talk about your loved one who died.'... https://www.mamamia.com.au/talking-about-grief/

Elizabeth Gilbert on No Filter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/when-liz-gilbert-fell-in-love-with-rayya/

Si mi Polonsky on No Filter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/simi-polonsky-thought-she-knew-what-her-life-was-g/

RECCOS

Mia- Antipodes Hosanna H2O Intensive Skin-plumping Serum… https://bit.ly/2US2VOt

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia- https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/