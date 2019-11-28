Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

This week, leggings were reportedly banned at a school in Melbourne, after a teacher suggested they were distracting to boys. So, does he have a point? Or are leggings just pants with a bad reputation?

Also, this week Jessie had a near-death experience. And by that we mean she attended John Edward’s Sydney show. After seeing the psychic medium in the flesh she wants to know: Is this a man exploiting people’s grief? Or is he providing closure and peace?

Plus, surprise surprise, a twitter fight has erupted and it’s all about friendship. A woman named Melissa Fabello shared a template that looks a lot like an ‘Out Of Office’ message… but for your friends. Is the whole concept a little narcissistic? Or do we all need to get better at drawing clear boundaries?

Holly- Mystify Michael Hutchence

Jessie- Urban You services and a book by Marian Keyes called Anybody Out There

Mia- Love on The Spectrum Series

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

