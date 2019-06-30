The Four Women In Michael Hutchence's Life

Richard Lowenstein first met Michael Hutchence when he was 23 making music videos for the likes of Hunters & Collectors and Cold Chisel. Michael liked what Richard made and commissioned him to make some music videos for INXS.

Little did Richard know almost 40 years later he’d be the man making a documentary about his best mates life. The good. The bad and all the mysteries that followed him until the very end.

Richard’s documentary, Mystify: Michael Hutchence is a captivating movie filled with rarely-seen footage and intimate home videos of Michael’s life - at home, on holidays, backstage, on the road, even in bed. It also features stories from three of the four most important women in Michael's life - Michelle Bennet, Kylie Minogue and Helena Christensen. And it's truly fascinating.

