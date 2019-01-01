Jen and Brad: A Forensic Analysis

Photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston hugging at the Screen Actors Guild Awards have taken the internet by storm. So, are they getting back together? Or, is this a publicity stunt?

Also, should we separate the person from the sport? Margaret Court is set to be honoured at a ceremony next week. Should her negative views towards LGBTQI communities affect her recognition as a sporting legend?

Plus, our co-worker Lucy Neville has just broken up with her boyfriend of 5 years. Among her many tips on how to deal with a tough breakup, she suggests dating apps. Jessie, Mia and Rachel are wondering, are dating apps really an efficient way to get over someone?

This episode of Mamamia Outloud is brought to you by Nourished Life, Australia's Home of Clean Beauty.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

