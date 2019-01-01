News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

FOGO Is The New FOMO

mamamia out loud

16 hours ago · 37 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Post Lockdown Anxiety has seen a rise in 'Fear Of Going Out' or FOGO. There's plenty of excitement around the lockdown bubble bursting, but what about the anxiety we can feel when we walk away from the safety net of staying home? Aussies have endured months of FOMO this year, but now that many of us can venture out again, are we too scared to?

Plus, what's happening in Poland? Thousands of protestors have taken to the streets in Warsaw, in the middle of a pandemic, for the right to a safe and legal abortion.

And, we need to talk about Jessie's house. An article was published on the Mamamia website on Friday, giving us a peak inside Jessie's home. A TV in the bedroom has caused a stir, and Mia and Holly have a few questions about her rent, working from home with her partner and 'the rule of three.'

THE END BITS

Jessie wants you to watch Reputation Rehab on ABC iView.  While you're there, Holly wants you to check out Planet America. Mia thinks you should listen to her episode of No Filter with Zoe Foster Blake. Don't forget to follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud and vote for us in the Australian Podcast Awards Listeners' Choice!

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

FOGO Is The New FOMO

37 minutes  ·  16 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There's No Good Way To Talk About An 18 Year Old's Body

33 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Australians Will Talk About This Day For Generations

31 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Fake Melania 2.0

38 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Incredible Cost Of Melbourne's Lockdown

40 minutes  ·  22 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nobody Needs To See That On Zoom

36 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Not All Nipples Are Created Equal

29 minutes  ·  18 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Tell If You're Rich In Australia

37 minutes  ·  15 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Australia's Worst Boyfriend

42 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Right To Bare Bottoms

31 minutes  ·  11 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Don't Spend Your Money On These Beauty Products

38 minutes  ·  08 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Remember When Trump Had Covid?

31 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

32 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mia Feels Sick

34 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Warning: Do Not Date This Man

35 minutes  ·  27 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Holly's Cranky at Prince Harry

31 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Problem with Rich-People Skin

36 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Honey, Jennifer Aniston Just Won

36 minutes  ·  20 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hardest Part About Being Being Extremely Beautiful

43 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hardest Part About Being Extremely Beautiful

43 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio