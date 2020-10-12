The Evolution Of Zoe Foster Blake: Part One

Zoe Foster Blake is an entrepreneur, author of 10 books, mum of two, writer, producer and columnist. She’s the brains behind cult beauty brand Go-To and has over 700,000 people following her on Instagram, watching her every move.

So how did Zoe from Bundanoon in New South Wales’ Southern Highlands become a global sensation? A best selling author? And earn a cult following?

Over this two part episode of No Filter, Mia will be speaking to Zoe about all of it. Starting with how the heck she ended up where she is today - from a cigarette promo girl to an accidental entrepreneur.

