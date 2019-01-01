The Great Relationship Accelerator

News
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

According to Psychologist Esther Perel, times of crises makes us behave differently in our relationships. So, being locked up inside will either bring people closer together or tear them apart. Can COVID-19 act as a relationship accelerator? We discuss. 

Also, do you remember how reality TV shows started off as wholesome semi-innocuous entertainment. Nowadays, it’s all about raising the stakes for shock value. We unpack the evolution of the reality TV star. 

Plus, the app Zoom has recently received a security warning from the FBI due to user privacy breaches. Jessie is worrying about other things at the moment and she genuinely doesn’t care. But should she? 

LINKS

Holly’s article ‘An isolation I Don’t List: The 10 things parents definitely aren’t doing right now.’...https://www.mamamia.com.au/isolation-i-dont-list-holly-wainwright/

Mia’s No Filter Chat with Sarah Marie… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/sara-marie-fedele-the-original-reality-star/

RECOS

Jessie- API (assume positive intent) and HIIT (high intensity interval training)

Mia- A virtual knockoff on MamaMia’s Facebook page… https://www.facebook.com/mamamia

Holly- Cheers Sweetie gift site… https://www.cheerssweetie.com.au/

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

