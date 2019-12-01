News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Is Coronavirus Making People Racist?

mamamia out loud

17 hours ago · 42 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

False information and a sense of hysteria is in the air after nearly 8000 people have been affected by Coronavirus (at the time of the recording of this episode). But is the Coronavirus enabling an anti-Chinese sentiment? 

Also, with Instagram, Facebook and even TicTok making everyone witness to our outfits of the day, healing journeys, and tedious workout routines, is there such a thing as a “personal life” anymore? 

Plus, it hasn’t been easy wrapping our head around the complicated legacy of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. At his best, he was a dedicated husband and an active philanthropist but at his worst, he allegedly raped a 19 year old woman back in 2003. How do we navigate the good, the bad and the ugly of a celebrity’s legacy?

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Freedom Care Communities

LINKS

Jessie Stephen’s article ‘"I am not a virus." How coronavirus became a petty excuse to be racist.’... https://www.mamamia.com.au/novel-coronavirus/

Hayley Nahman’s article ‘Does Anyone Have a ‘Personal Life’ Anymore?’... https://www.manrepeller.com/2019/12/personal-life.html

The Quicky podcast’s episode ‘A Complicated Legacy: Who Was Kobe Bryant?’... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/a-complicated-legacy-who-was-kobe-bryant/

Get tickets to our Mamamia Outloud Bushfire Relief Show… https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/mamamia-out-loud-live-bushfire-relief-tickets-88637712785

Jessie Stephen’s article ‘The top 14 Louis Theroux documentaries of all time. Ranked.’... https://www.mamamia.com.au/louis-theroux-documentaries/

RECOS

Mia- Why We Can’t Sleep. A book by Ada Calhoun… https://www.amazon.com/Why-We-Cant-Sleep-Midlife/dp/0802147852

Jessie- Chasing Cosby podcast series… https://open.spotify.com/show/6msp9rQSGRiGqJvJj7xrHh

Rachel- Louis Theroux’s documentary ‘By Reason of Insanity’... https://www.stan.com.au/watch/louis-theroux-by-reason-of-insanity

Safe on Social Toolkit website… https://www.safeonsocial.com/

MMOL TOUR DATES

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/ 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

Is Coronavirus Making People Racist?

42 minutes  ·  17 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kobe Bryant And The Shock Of Sudden Celebrity Deaths

35 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Three Things Indigenous Australians Want The Government To Do

19 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Influencers In The Wild

44 minutes  ·  23 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jen and Brad: A Forensic Analysis

40 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Third Person In Every Sex Scene

38 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Complex Story of Wilson Gavin

40 minutes  ·  14 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Resignation Of Harry And Meghan

49 minutes  ·  09 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

SPECIAL EPISODE: The Bushfires

46 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

2020 Word Of The Year

25 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Recommendations: Best TV Series Of 2019

13 minutes  ·  26 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Recommendations: Best Books Of 2019

18 minutes  ·  24 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio