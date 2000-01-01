News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

BONUS: Trinny Woodall Knows What's Marketing Bull**** And What Works

lady startup

12 hours ago · 29 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Know Your Customer. Know what problem your business is solving. Don’t be a bottleneck in your business.

These wise words come from the one and only Trinny Woodall, founder and CEO of international makeup brand, Trinny London.

Trinny has seen plenty of challenges in both life and business. Her ex-husband took his own life, plunging her into grief and a financial mess, right when she was trying to start her business.

But now, with investors, 85 staff and hundreds of thousands of adoring fans, followers and customers, how has business changed during the time of COVID-19? 

In this episode, Trinny joins Mia Freedman to talk about how you keep your staff calm, inspired and motivated in the face of a global recession. 

This episode was brought to you by the MYOB & Smiling Mind Small Business Program. Partnering to make mental health everyone’s business.

You can listen to previous No Filter interviews with Trinny HERE and HERE.

And you can shop Trinny London HERE.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

You can find Mia on Instagram HERE and get her free weekly newsletter HERE

Guest: Trinny Woodall

Producers: Leah Porges and Samantha McDonald

Technical Producer: Lem Zakharia

JOIN THE LADY STARTUP COMMUNITY:

Subscribe to our newsletter and find out more about the Lady Startup courses at our website… https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Follow us on Instagram to see success stories from other female entrepreneurs or to get your business featured… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Meet like-minded women in our Facebook Group... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Love the show and want to tell us about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

More Episodes

BONUS: Trinny Woodall Knows What's Marketing Bull**** And What Works

29 minutes  ·  12 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing A New Season Of Lady Startup

2 minutes  ·  04 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pop Up: Mia's 6 Steps to Starting Your Own Business Or Side-Hustle

26 minutes  ·  17 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

From Idea To Launch: How To Start A Business

3 minutes  ·  13 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ronni Kahn: OzHarvest

29 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Katia Santilli & Vera Yan: Nimble Activewear

33 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Irene Falcone: Nourished Life

35 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Danielle Allen: Two Birds Brewing

33 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Andrea Rogers: Xtend Barre

31 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: How Six Weeks Can Launch A Lady Startup

21 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Katherine Sabbath

35 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Lady Startup Idea Kickstarter

13 minutes  ·  09 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Stephanie Reuss and Victoria Stuart: Beam Australia

44 minutes  ·  07 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kate Morris: Adore Beauty

37 minutes  ·  30 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Annabelle Chauncy: School For Life Foundation

42 minutes  ·  23 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Abigail Forsyth: Keep Cup

39 minutes  ·  16 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: How Roxy Jacenko Created Five Brands In One Year

26 minutes  ·  14 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Lady Startup Is Back

7 minutes  ·  09 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Melanie Perkins Business Was Just Valued At $1Billion

43 minutes  ·  20 May 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tammy Barton Built A Business On Debt

28 minutes  ·  13 May 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio