CANCELLED

Mamamia Podcasts

Dakota "Madame Web Of Lies" Johnson

Dakota Johnson star of the new Madame Web, might just be our favourite nepo baby we’ve welcomed into the Cancelled courtroom. 

From lying in interviews, to sleeping for far too long, to dissing the cinematic masterpiece that is Fifty Shades Of Grey, we unpack the crimes of The Puss In Boots' step-daughter.

But are the sentences too harsh? Or should we "leave her alone, she's asleep"?

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories!

WANT MORE? LISTEN TO THIS: 
Fifty Shades Of "Nobody Wants To Be Naked & Crying" Grey
Bradley "You've Never Even Met Him" Cooper
Robert “Keep Your Regret To Yourself” Pattinson

WANT TO WIN A LAZY GEWL GIVEAWAY?
CLICK HERE

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES: 
podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:
Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.