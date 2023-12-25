We've found 10 of the most stylish plus-size dresses for summer.

I'm careful about what I put in my shopping cart for several reasons.

Firstly, I'm a big girl with big bits, so I want quality pieces.

Plus-size clothes are also just more expensive and I simply cannot afford to waste my money.

And lastly, I really, really want to be proud of and use every single piece of clothing I own.

In 2022, I went 12 months without buying anything clothing-related after realising I owned way too much stuff. I was faced with reality when I found three bodysuits...in the same colour...folded neatly at the back of my wardrobe and I had no memory of buying them.

12 months on from when I decided I could start buying clothes again, I've purchased maybe three or four things I really truly love.

And with the warmer months upon us, I've realised I need to top up my wardrobe with some long-lasting, transitional dresses that make me feel beautiful, fashionable and secure (AKA, I don't want the boobs flopping about).

So, whether you're shopping for a New Year's Eve party or brunch with friends, here are the 10 best dresses that are in my shopping cart for the warmer weather.

What to buy from Aulieude.

What is Aulieude's size range? Aulieude goes up to a size AU24-26.

Aulieude Athena Black Dress. Image: Aulieude.

I have been obsessed with Aulieude from the moment I heard about the brand.

Why? Because they make impeccably crafted designs for bigger women. That's a tick in my book, meaning the brand will always have my support.

They typically sell out of their most popular styles, but there are still a few sizes left in this style, so I'd get it before it is gone.

Aulieude Pandora Sage Dress. Image: Aulieude.

Another banger from Aulieude that I am absolutely SMITTEN over. It's also made from 100 per cent linen, so it WILL last if you take care of it.

Every single friend I have gotten on to Aulieude has become obsessed and if I'm being honest, I need this pandora sage dress immediately.

What to buy from Ecclestone.

What is Ecclestone's size range? Ecclestone goes up to a size AU26 (but offers up to a size AU30 on select fits).

Ecclestone Everyday Dress in Chocolate Brown. Image: Ecclestone.

We're big fans of Katie Parrott here at Mamamia, and I can personally attest to screeching when I learned about her relatively new fashion baby, Ecclestone.

All of her creations are made with natural fibre fabrics, and that's clear with this everyday dress in chocolate brown. It's created from 100 per cent mid-weight linen so it's made to last.

What to buy from Novella The Label.

What is Novella The Label's size range? Novella The Label goes up to a size AU26.

Novella The Label Paradiso Satin Wrap Dress Paradiso Feather Print. Image: Novella The Label.

Novella The Label is a stickler for quality and a brand that always comes to mind when someone mentions wanting to add colour to their wardrobe. Their style is more risque than a lot of other brands and that's why I love Novella. They make frocks for the ladies who want and deserve to be seen. There is nothing shy about their styles, cuts or prints.

This satin wrap dress with the paradiso feather print is one I'm popping in my cart because I want to add a lot more colour to my rotation.

What to buy from Dani Marie The Label.

What is Dani Marie The Label's size range? Danie Marie The Label goes up to a size AU28-30.

Dani Marie The Label Nicole Tie Front Maxi Dress in Cobalt. Image: Dani Marie The Label.

This maxi dress in the shade cobalt haunts my dreams, literally.

It is SO beautiful and so elegant but also holds all your bits in (I have tried this frock on and can attest my boobs stayed in place).

I can imagine someone in this who lives by the beach, or would at least like to look like they live by the beach.

Dani Marie The Label Carla Twist Front Maxi Dress in Blue Spot. Image: Dani Marie The Label.

I love this maxi dress because the brand channels practical wear for bustier ladies without sacrificing quality or style. This print is gorgeous and works well for the girls who want to go straight from work to a rooftop bar as soon as 3pm hits.

What to buy from Commonry.

What is Commonry's size range? Commonry goes up to a size AU22.

Commonry The Contrast Stitch Poplin Dress in Wheat. Image: Commonry.

Commonry doesn't stock my size unfortunately, as I am a size 24-26, but I have a lot of plus-size friends who are OBSESSED with this brand so I felt like I had to mention it because this contrast stitch poplin dress is so on trend and perfect for the hot weather.

It's chic, practical and fashionable, so if you find that Commonry stocks your size, please have a look through their website. They're a brand that has their finger on the pulse when it comes to fashion trends.

What to buy from BloomChic.

What is BloomChic's size range? BloomChic goes up to a size AU28-30.

BloomChic Striped Dolman Sleeve Pocket Shirred Flutter Wrap Dress. Image: BloomChic.

I'm a little weary of fashion labels I have not purchased from before but I am about to make the jump with BloomChic after reading quite literally hundreds of reviews from customers who have tried and tested the brand.

They have some gorgeous dresses and summer wear looks for really affordable prices (mind you, every other brand I have mentioned in this article are slower, more sustainable fashion labels so keep that in mind).

I'll be buying this sleeve-pocket flutter wrap dress as soon as I can.

What to buy from The Iconic.

What is The Iconic's size range? The Iconic goes up to a size AU24.

Atmos & Here Gaelle Long Sleeve Knit Midi Dress in Blue. Image: The Iconic.

This glorious long-sleeved knit midi dress is a goodie for the workplace (where it is usually air-conditioned if you work in an office) or for a fancy dinner with a hot date (or your best mates). It's a rich blue shade that pops against the skin and I think it will suit the brief for most functions.

It's a little thicker, so it might be best for nighttime wear, but knowing me, I will be wearing this bad boy EVERYWHERE.

Atmos & Here Aurora Satin Maxi Dress. Image: The Iconic.

I love this dress from Atmos & Here for its lightweight look with the satin fabric and deep gold tone.

It's a little more conservative than most might go for during the warmer months, but I think it's perfect for sunset drinks or a fancy dinner with your best gal pals.

It's also quite timeless so could easily be worn during the winter months as well — plus, it's perfect for the ones who want a chic look with no cleavage!

Feature Image: Ecclestone; Dani Marie The Label; Novella The Label.