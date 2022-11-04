It's part of my job to wear pretty clothes.

Now, I'm not exactly sure how this happened, because it wasn't on my list of objectives when I met with my high school careers counsellor all those years ago.

But in my role as Mamamia's Head of Entertainment and host of The Spill podcast, my work days (and nights) now require I spend some time on red carpets, at premiere parties, and attending film junkets. All events that call for a little extra glamour and style.

Which is perfectly fine, because I love fashion.

Give me a flowing dress, high heels, and a pair of statement earrings so large I lose the fight against gravity over comfy clothes any day of the week.

The problem is, fashion does not love me back.

As a plus size woman, who can wear any size from a 20 to a 26, the majority of brands and retailers don't want me to wear their clothes.

While that is not a nice feeling, it's much more productive to spotlight the brands that currently have pride of place in my closet, the outfits I reach for when it comes to the most glamourous moments of my job.

Here are my go-to size-inclusive labels for special events.

Forever New Curve.

Not all size extension lines are created equal, so when I first went into a changeroom with a pile of Forever New Curve pieces draped over my arm, just days after the line arrived at Myer, I felt tears well in my eyes.

But this time, it wasn’t because the items didn’t fit. It was because I was standing in a changeroom wearing a dress I actually loved, that fit me perfectly, happily trying items on in store. The dream.

Ever since then, Forever New Curve has taken up a lot of real estate in my closet, and their special occasion dresses in particular are so striking that I often find myself buying the same pieces in multiple colours.

LeukBook.

Nothing gives my heart a thrill like scrolling through LeukBook, because it's a sea of gorgeous dresses (and loungewear, swimwear and many other things) where I know I'll find my size. A mixture of luxe brands that I'd never come across in a store.

The founders of LeukBook created the site to "revolutionize 14+ fashion by making it unapologetically aspirational, completely attainable, and easily accessible for all."

It's where I've discovered some amazing new (to me at least) brands including Curvature Clothing, Moira Muse, and Monica The Label.

Orange Sherbet.

This Queensland-based label is my go-to brand for bright, beautiful dresses, especially coming into the warmer seasons where the event invitations are coming in thick and fast.

Orange Sherbet stocks clothes in sizes 6 to 24, and if you ever find yourself in Redcliffe, Queensland, you can visit their flagship store and do a proper try-on.

"Orange Sherbet is my go-to brand for bright, beautiful dresses." Image: Orange Sherbet

Embody Women.

Denim and apparel label Embody Women is always at the top of my list when searching for the perfect jeans or a show-stopping jumpsuit.

The Embody range goes up to a size 26 and their denim fit guide walks you through which option is best suited to you. So you can choose from their ultimate high-rise skinny jeans, the retro-inspired flares, or the boyfriend relaxed fit option.

Along with the jeans range, Embody Women is also a great option for event outfits - think quality maxi dresses and brightly coloured suits.

17 Sundays.

During this past autumn and winter, I practically lived in beautiful long knits from 17 Sundays. The quality is always amazing (I still have clothing from the brand that has been with me through many years and several apartment moves) and the Australia label stocks clothes in sizes 12 to 26.

I've just started to pack my 17 Sundays Cable Sleeve Knits away for next winter (I bought them in two different colours), and have just purchased the 17S Tee Dress as a new spring throw-on outfit for more relaxed events.

17 Sundays outsiders button front jeans in grey acid wash. Image: 17 Sundays

Curve Project.

Curve Project is an online retailer specialising in size inclusive fashion. Browsing this site is how I've discovered many of my new favourite brands including Sunday In The City, Pink Dusk, The Poetic Gypsy, Indigo Tonic, and Something 4 Olivia.

The Wanting More Midi Dress is my favorite newly purchased 'I forgot I had an event tonight what can I throw on' dress, and the Broderie Maxi Dress in red was my go-to dress for Christmas parties last year, and will be getting another whirl this festive season (it's been restocked so you can still grab it).

Both dresses are Pink Dust via Curve Project.

The Pink Dust Broderie Maxi Dress in red. Image: Curve Project

Eloquii.

Eloquii is my go-to brand for special-occasion dresses, they even have a gorgeous new size inclusive bridal line, if you're in the market for such a look. Their occasion wear is like nothing else I've seen before in the plus-size market, and they also stock incredible workwear and more casual weekend pieces.

Basically, this brand is stocked with on-trend pieces (in my humble, not really a 'fashion person' opinion) with no ugly graphics or disastrous floral patterns in sight.

Also, just a warning that shipping to Australia from Eloquii is pricey, but since their pieces stay in stock for an extended period of time I usually do a bulk purchase and take advantage of their pretty generous weekly sales.

Red satin dress from Eloquii. Image: Laura Brodnik/Instagram

Styling You The Label.

When you scroll through the Instagram accounts of most Australian size-inclusive fashion influencers, you'll be able to spot Styling You The Label pieces on high rotation in their wardrobes.

This brand features Australian-made "non-boring" wardrobe basics in sizes 6 to 20, with the designs shown on models in every size stocked by the label.

Styling You should be at the top of your list when you're looking for corporate and classic clothing. Think beautifully cut blazers, tailored pants, and linen shirt dresses.

And since we're headed into the festive season, the brand has also just released their party edit, filled with sequined dresses, jackets, pants, and tops.

Styling You the Label Melissa sequin dress in charcoal. Image: Styling You the Label

Little Party Dress.

Pretty much every print and style you can imagine can be found in dress form on the Little Party Dress site. The size range runs from a 6 to a 22 with a large range of cuts and colours to choose from.

Everything from shirtdresses to flowing maxis and sequined mini dresses cane be found, and nearly every frock comes outfitted with pockets.

Fayt The Label.

Fayt The Label offers wardrobe-pleasing items such as jeans, linen playsuits, and versatile basic tops and has become a go-to shopping destination for brightly coloured, on-trend dresses and two-piece sets.

If you're looking for a statement outfit for the festive season, Fayt The Label's newest pieces, including the Dahlia Midi Dress in Scarlet Crinkle and the Peri Dress in Bronze are both beautiful fits.

Fayt The Label Peri Dress in Bronze. Image: Fayt The Label

Estelle.

There have been moments in my career where I've attended events clad only in dresses and tops from Estelle. The silhouettes, colours and cuts of the clothes have a ladylike, luxury feel to them and they've long been at the top of my list when it comes to finding pieces for special events.

The Joanna Lace Jacket is currently on high rotation in my closet, and the Lucca Dress in pink is on my wish list for upcoming events.

Estelle Joanna Lace Jacket. Image: Estelle

Harlow.

Melbourne-based brand Harlow is a staple on the Australian inclusive fashion scene, known for its quality clothing pieces.

The brand, which includes sizes 12 to 26, is the place to go for dresses, tops, pants, and skirts in strong classic silhouettes featuring textural fabric and subtle detailing.

Some of my favorite pieces include the Dangerous Leatherette Tunic Dress and the newly released Cosmic Love Dress.

Topshop Curve (Via ASOS).

For many of us, the word 'Topshop' will send a chill down your spine. Thanks to the fact that the brand was never size inclusive when it originated in the UK, and even less so when it came to Australia.

However, the brand has now been purchased by ASOS and includes a new Curve line that I have to admit I am in love with.

I recently bought the Topshop Curve bias midi skirt in khaki and have worn it to multiple events, where it always scores me a bunch of compliments.

Verbose.

Abbie Chatfied's clothing line launched with inclusive sizing this year, proving that you don't need to always 'build up' to including more people in the clothing products you're selling.

On the site you can select to see clothing just on your chosen size (the range runs from 6 to 26) so you can really get a feel for what will work with your style, and the pieces feel both trendy and classic.

Verbose offers items such as polo shirts in a soft rib fabric in olive green, cream, and black, flare pants in azure, and a range of cut-out dresses in marigold and hot pink.

"Verbose includes polo shirts in a soft-rib fabric in olive green, cream, and black." Image: Verbose

Novella The Label.

When you click into the Novella The Label website you'll be met with a range of glittery and beautifully patterned occasion dresses that look ready for an exotic holiday, special event or red carpet.

The Viva Metallic Knit Ruched Midi Dress in hot pink and the Animale A-Line Sequin Skirt (a hero item you might have seen doing the rounds on Instagram) are both on my wish list for the ultimate event season pieces, and I've recently added the Opera Twist Front Maxi Dress in the feather print to my wardrobe.

Novella The Label sticks clothing in sizes 10 to 24.

The animale A-Line sequin skirt from Novella The Label. Image: Novella The Label

Hope and Harvest.

The ultimate “desk-to-dinner” label, Hope and Harvest is a brand that stocks both office-appropriate outfits and special event dresses.

The Melbourne-based brand stocks clothing in sizes 12 to 26, and they also offer custom-designed pieces including wedding gowns, bridesmaid gowns and formal dresses.

My go-to dress from this brand is the EveryDay T-Shirt Maxi Dress in black, which I’ve worn to the office with slides and then to a movie premiere with heels and a coloured blazer.

