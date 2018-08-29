"You made a mistake." Pink’s husband receives backlash following his parenting decision.

Life on tour with a famous pop star spouse might seem thrilling, what with all the air travel, new cities and posh hotels. Unless, of course, you have two young kids in tow. Two young kids with infectious illnesses.

Such is life for Pink’s husband Carey Hart at the moment. The motocross rider is caring for their little ones Willow, 7, and Jameson, 20 months, while the Beautiful Trauma singer continues her gruelling Australian tour.

And it ain’t pretty.

“Jameson has hand, foot, and mouth; and Willow has a [38.8C] temp,” the 43-year-old father wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “Both kids laid up and mama Pink still has to push through and do shows.”

Sharing a picture of his rash-covered son, Hart added, “I had Jameson at breakfast yesterday and this vile woman at the table next to us kept staring at him with a shitty look on her face. I told her it was bed bugs.”

While most followers sympathised with Hart’s plight, several sided with the “vile woman” from the next table.

“I know when my son had it he had to stay home from daycare and before he returned had to be cleared by a Dr,” one wrote. “I understand that he’s probably tired and sick of tour life (its a big tour) and just wants to be home, but I think if he was to stop and think about it, taking his Son out maybe not the best idea [sic].”

“As a mom of 3 whose kids have had [Hand, Foot and Mouth] a few times, I say that you made a mistake,” another added. “HFM is super contagious and it’s not fair to knowingly expose others. … I don’t think it’s fair to pass judgement on the other patron. She likely was concerned for her own safety as well and probably concerned about your son.”

“Well hand foot and mouth is highly contagious so I probably would have gave you a dirty look too [sic],” wrote another.

Hart defended his choice, writing on one comment, “What’s your point? You think I let my kids eat off of other people’s plates?”

What is Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease?

Hand, Foot and Mouth is mild, yet highly contagious viral illness most common among children under the age of 10. It typically causes a rash or blisters on the hands and feet, as well as in or around the mouth.

Symptoms generally occur around four days after the initial infection, and last for between 7-10 days. After that it will clear up on its own.

How is HFMD spread?

As The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne notes, the main way HFMD spreads person to person is through contact with the fluid from inside the blisters, or with the droplets spread from sneezing and coughing. Also important to note, is the fact that the virus can also be present in bowel movements for up to several weeks after the person has recovered.

To stop the spread of the virus, RCH has the following advice for parents:

Wash your hands thoroughly after touching your child’s bodily fluids. This includes touching their blisters, helping them blow their nose, and changing nappies or helping with toileting.

Make sure your child doesn’t share items such as cutlery, drinking cups, towels, toothbrushes and clothing.

Keep your child home from school, kindergarten or childcare until all the fluid in their blisters has dried.

For further information about Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease, including symptoms and treatment, please consult your doctor.