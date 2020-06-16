The reason you're getting pimples under your brows after waxing. And how to prevent them.

Picture this. You've just had your eyebrows waxed for the first time since going into isolation and you're feeling like a solid 12/10...

Until a lovely bunch of pimples pop up under and around your brows. Or even inside your brows.

Getting breakouts after having your brows waxed is very common, but that doesn't make it any less frustrating. Especially because, for the most part, they can be avoided.

Keep scrolling to learn why some of us get pimples after an eyebrow wax, what you can do to prevent them, and how to get rid of them if this article has come a tad too late.

Why do I get pimples after waxing?

The answer is actually pretty simple.

According to Benefit's National Brow Artist Hannah Mutze, breakouts under and around the eyebrow area that pop up after waxing are quite common.

"Post-waxing breakouts are most often caused by bacteria," she told Mamamia.

"Bacteria can enter the open follicles post-wax in many ways, including dirty hands, dirty tools or makeup brushes, excess sweating, or heavy, comedogenic makeup."

In other words: your pores are exposed and vulnerable to any nearby bacteria floating around in the hours and days after having them groomed.

That said, Hannah added breakouts can also appear as a reaction to waxing if you have sensitive skin, might be allergic to the type of wax used, or if the waxing was done incorrectly.

"Ensure your brow expert completes a thorough consultation before your wax to ensure you have no contraindications and your skin is safe to wax."

How to prevent pimples after waxing.

So now you know why you're breaking out after getting your brows waxed, here's how... not to.

Here are Hannah's best tips on preventing pimples around the eye area after waxing:

Ensure your BrowBar or brow salon practices a high level of hygiene and cleanliness (e.g. using fresh sticks and wax, and sanitising the space between clients).

Thoroughly cleanse the brow area before and after waxing, and keep the area quite clean for a couple days following your wax.

Avoid excess sweating the days following your wax (e.g. exercise, hot showers, saunas etc.).

Same deal, try not to touch the area with your hands.

Avoid wearing comedogenic (heavy, pore-clogging) makeup in the day or two after your wax. Instead, opt for lightweight, oil-free makeup if possible.

Essentially, the day of or before an event is not the day to have your brows waxed.

How to get rid of pimples after waxing.

If all this advice has come too late, no stress.

In the days after your wax, use a gentle chemical exfoliant with AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) to lightly exfoliate the area. If you've got sensitive skin and tend to get red and sore after waxing, wait until the skin has settled before doing this.

Another thing we all know we should be doing already (but don't) is regularly washing our makeup brushes, especially any you use around the eye area so you don't give your freshly-waxed pores any bacteria to chomp on.

Done all this and post-wax pimples are still an issue? Give threading, sugaring or tweezing a try instead.

Good luck!

