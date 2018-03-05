7 photos from the 2008 Oscars that will make you feel 100.

Ten years ago, the Oscars red carpet looked very, very different.

Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t there – she wouldn’t film her breakthrough role until two years later.

Margot Robbie was 17 and was just about to start on Neighbours.

Jennifer Garner was still married to Ben Affleck, and Timothée Chalamet was 12 and presumably doing whatever it is that 12 year olds usually do.

Please behold seven photos of the 2008 Oscars that will make you feel 100.

1. Saoirse Ronan was an actual child.

Well, she was 13, but still. What a bubba.

Ronan had just starred in Atonement and would star in The Lovely Bones the following year.

This year, she's nominated for Best Actress for Ladybird.

2. Heidi Klum and Seal were still together.

Heidi Klum was still very much married to Seal in 2008, was still hosting Project Runway.

Now Seal is a judge on The Voice Australia, and one time I saw him out in Sydney and took a creepy photo of him.

3. Miley Cyrus was a... different Miley Cyrus.

In 2008, Miley was yet to meet Liam Hemsworth (they would obviously meet two years later on the set of The Last Song), and she was still best known as Hannah Montana.

Hannah Montana: The Movie wouldn't be released until the following year, along with Cyrus' frankly timeless song, The Climb.

Just as a side note, Hemsworth was still in Australia in 2008, establishing a recurring role on Neighbours.

4. George Clooney was a bachelor.

Today, Clooney is married to Amal and has a set of eight-month-old twins.

But ten years ago, there was no Amal in sight.

Instead, he went to the Oscars with Sarah Larson, an actor who most recently was living in New York running a medical spa.

Cool.

5. Ellen Page was still known as Juno.

The then 21-year-old had only just come onto the scene with her breakout role in Juno, and was yet to film Whip It or Inception.

In the years since, Page has opened up about her sexuality, and this year was married to dance teacher Emma Portner.

6. Jason Bateman was super... young.

Bateman had also starred in Juno, but was widely known for his role on Arrested Development.

Now he's appeared in pretty much every movie and television show of the last decade (slight exaggeration, but... still) and I see his face in the ad for Ozark every time I login to Netflix.

Well done.

7. Philip Seymour Hoffman was in his prime.

The actor, who was 40 at the time, had starred in a string of iconic films, including The Talented Mr. Ripley, Almost Famous, Capote, and Charlie Wilson's War.

In 2008, he would star in Doubt alongside Meryl Streep, before being cast in the Hunger Games series.

In 2014, Hoffman died aged 46.

Of course, in the background of the 2008 Oscars was a culture the 2018 Oscars is desperately trying to tear down - one where predatory men ruled an industry countless women were victimised by.

It's impossible to know how many moments of the 2008 Oscars could have been different had men like Harvey Weinstein not been so powerful.

But perhaps the biggest changes from the 2008 Oscars to the 2018 Oscars aren't necessarily those we can see - but those we can feel.