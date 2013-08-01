News
Phallic accidents: they're everywhere

After seeing a recent video of a news reporter accidentally drawing a penis on a traffic map, we started noticing dong-related mistakes were penetrating… erm, occurring in other photos and videos as well.

After one very terrifying search for other accidental penis slip-ups we are proud to present some of the funniest “phallaccidents” we could find:

1. You can’t say he’s wrong…

2. It's going to be a thrusty storm

3. What an... interesting building shape

4. Mother Nature is funny sometimes

5. So... she's enjoying penis more now? Good for her!

6. Three cheers!

7. Peanuts? Pffft. THIS is what the best airlines serve with their complementary beverages...

