The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday July 27.

NSW vaccine program overhauled and two more deaths as Sydney cases remain high.

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Sydney, as NSW overhauls its vaccination rollout.

NSW Health confirmed a woman in her 80s had died at her home in Pendle Hill in Sydney's west on Monday afternoon, while a man, also in his 80s, died at Campbelltown Hospital.

The deaths take the toll from the state's latest outbreak to 10, and come a day after a Sydney-based Brazilian student in her 30s became the youngest woman to die of COVID-19 in Australia.

NSW recorded 145 new local COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, with southwest Sydney remaining the main area of concern for authorities.

Western Sydney Local Health District on Monday announced pop-up clinics will be set up across the Merrylands and Guildford area for three weeks for AstraZeneca vaccinations.

All people aged over 40 will be able to receive the jab without a GP referral.

NSW Health is looking at options to lower the age limit.

Meanwhile, frontline workers for Woolworths, Aldi, Coles and Metcash in Fairfield, Liverpool, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland and Blacktown will from this week gain priority access to the Pfizer vaccine.

This includes workers in supermarkets, warehouses and online retail centres who cannot do their job from home. The jab will be available to them at the Sydney Olympic Park hub.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the government would this week settle on its post-July plans.

Some restrictions may be tightened while others could be eased where transmission risk is minimal.

The future of homeschooling is yet to be determined but construction activity, currently paused, will resume in some form from Saturday.

Questions being raised about where the 'extra' Pfizer doses came from.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner has raised concerns the Commonwealth may be sending Pfizer vaccines promised to other jurisdictions to NSW.

The Labour leader said he hoped the announcement that 50,000 extra Pfizer doses would be sent to the virus-ravaged state was "a very poorly chosen set of words".

Mr Gunner questioned where the extra doses had come from and why they had been kept in storage and not already sent to the states and territories.

"We are in an emergency. Get the Pfizer out. Get it into people's arms," Mr Gunner told reporters on Monday.

He said the national cabinet had previously been told the vaccine was distributed immediately upon arriving in Australia.

"I am not aware of a national stockpile," he said.

"I am worried that maybe is just code for the fact that they took out of other people's allocations.

"They didn't want to say who or which state they took it from."

Mr Gunner said ensuring all Australians were vaccinated as quickly as possible was critical.

"Do it now. Do it immediately. Get the vaccine out, every state (and territory) needs it," he said.

Mr Gunner called on the Commonwealth to explain the situation, saying he hoped every jurisdiction would receive extra doses.

Commonwealth Deputy Chief Health Officer Michael Kidd made the announcement during a press conference on Saturday.

"The Commonwealth will increase the emergency allocation to NSW of additional doses of Pfizer from 150,000 to 200,000 doses this week," he said.

Lieutenant General and head of the COVID task-force, John Frewen told The Project the 50,000 doses were allocations from September that had been brought forward.

NRL players condemned for attending Saturday's "freedom" march in Sydney.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs are reportedly considering stripping former captain Roy Asotasi of an award named after him, after he proudly posted photos of himself attending Saturday's protest march on social media.

Asotasi attended with former Bulldogs teammate Ben Roberts, with both facing the prospect of $1000 fines from NSW Police.

The wife of former Manly Sea Eagles player Frank Winterstein, Taylor Winterstein, revealed she and her husband had been visited by police over the weekend due to their participation in the rally.

In a statement last night, NSW Police said it had received more than 5500 reports from members of the public relating to the Sydney protest and more than 200 people had already been identified.

End to lockdown for Vic but rules remain.

Victoria's lockdown is expected to be lifted but a number of restrictions will remain in place to prevent another outbreak of the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant.

Premier Daniel Andrews, senior government ministers and the state's public health team met on Monday night to make a final decision on the new restrictions.

When Victoria emerged from last month's lockdown, the state government kept a number of strict restrictions in place for two weeks, including a 25-kilometre travel rule, a ban on visitors at homes and strict density limits for hospitality, retail and offices.

Some businesses, including gyms and nightclubs, weren't able to reopen.

Mr Andrews has flagged masks will likely remain compulsory in some settings, while Health Minister Martin Foley told reporters on Monday "nothing has yet been finalised".

He said the state was "on the right track" but authorities wanted to base their decision on the most up-to-date and accurate data.

The state recorded 11 new local COVID-19 cases on Monday, all linked to the state's current outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta strain.

For a second day, all new local cases were in isolation for their entire infectious period and no new exposure sites have been listed.

SA finalises release from virus lockdown.

South Australian officials are finalising plans to bring the state out of its week-long COVID-19 lockdown amid growing confidence a cluster of virus cases has been contained.

Premier Steven Marshall says the shutdown will end at one minute past midnight on Wednesday morning, provided there are no further "unlinked" coronavirus cases.

That will also be contingent on final health advice on Tuesday when transition arrangements for sporting fixtures are also expected to be detailed.

When the lockdown lifts, SA will keep a range of heightened restrictions including a general density requirement of one person to every four square metres.

Masks will be required in high-risk settings, such as aged care centres, in medical services and on public transport.

SA reported just one new case in the Modbury cluster on Monday, that of an 87-year-old man who visited Tenafeate Creek winery near One Tree Hill last week, which is now linked to 11 infections.

Traveller sparks new COVID fears in Qld.

A returned traveller who tested positive for COVID-19 after completing hotel quarantine may have been infectious on the Gold Coast for up to 12 days.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young is scrambling to work out where the man picked up the virus as the list of exposure sites linked to him grows.

She says he either got it during a recent trip to China, in hotel quarantine in Brisbane, or after he was released on July 12 and went home to the Gold Coast.

The man, who was fully vaccinated, returned three negative tests while in hotel quarantine. However, he fell ill on July 15, three days after his homecoming.

AAP understands he did not seek a coronavirus test despite having symptoms.

Meantime, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is in hotel quarantine after her controversial week-long trip to Tokyo, with QLD Police quashing rumours she is in a 'three-room suite' confirming she's in a "modest" room.

Treasurer hopes Australia can avoid recession.

The federal treasurer is banking on Australia rebounding quickly from the economic impact of lockdowns in NSW and Victoria to avoid another recession this year.

But Josh Frydenberg also says it's too early to tell if that will go to plan, warning the path to recovery will be through high vaccination rates.

"Given the lockdowns across our two biggest state economies, NSW and Victoria, it won't be surprising if the September quarter is negative," he told The Australian in an interview on Tuesday.

"As for the December quarter, it's too early to tell.

"We have seen the economy rebound strongly from prior lockdowns and have good reason to expect it will do so again. But COVID has taught us we never know what's around the corner."

Australia could be plunged into another technical recession if the economy contracts for two consecutive quarters. Mr Frydenberg noted the economy had bounced back strongly after last year's coronavirus induced recession.

Australia's Fox eyes elusive Olympic gold.

Two-time Olympic medallist Jessica Fox is looking for an elusive gold as Australian swimmers again carry medal expectations into the Tokyo pool.

Australia enter Tuesday's competition with two gold, one silver and two bronze and backstroker Kaylee McKeown and Fox expect to deliver more.

World record holder McKeown is a favourite for her 100m backstroke final and teammate Mitch Larkin is also hoping to land among the medals in the 100m backstroke.

Newly-crowned Olympic 400m freestyle champion Ariarne Titmus will contest a 200m freestyle heat as Fox hits the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre for the deciding K1 rounds.

A three-time K1 world champion, Fox is yet to stand at the top of an Olympic dais, winning silver in London in 2012 and bronze in Rio four years later.

The 27-year-old enters the semi-finals as raging favourite after posting a qualifying time of 98.46 seconds, some three seconds faster than her nearest rival, Germany's Ricarda Funk.

Ash Gentle leads the Australian charge in early action in the triathlon while Sally Fitzgibbons and Owen Wright will fly the flag in the surfing quarter-finals at Tsurigasaki beach.

In team events, the Kookaburras meet Argentina in the men's hockey while the Aussie Sharks face a crunch water polo meeting with Croatia.

The Opals get their Olympic campaign underway against Belgium while the Matildas look to rebound from their loss to Sweden against the USA.

Around the world.

- The UK has reported the lowest daily total of new coronavirus cases since July 4, adding to signs that a recent surge in coronavirus cases driven by the spread of Delta may have passed its peak.

- Singapore is looking towards quarantine-free travel for those fully vaccinated by September.

- China has launched an attack on “western” media over a photo of Chinese weightlifter Hou Zhihui competing at the Tokyo Games.

The photo being used of the 24-year-old gold medal winner is of her straining in the middle of competition as she completed a lift.

