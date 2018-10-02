Pete Davidson just made a truly horrifying joke about Ariana Grande's birth control.

Okay, Pete Davidson needs to stop.

Saturday Night Live returned this weekend and the comedian is already facing backlash because of a gross, inappropriate and frankly dangerous joke he made about his fiancée Ariana Grande and her birth control.

The 24-year-old appeared on SNL sketch Weekend Update, a fictional news show, to discuss his relationship with the pop star and made a ‘joke’ about how he plans to make sure they’re together forever.

“Last night, I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs,” he said.

What?

No, really, he said that.

The sound from the audience showed they were not impressed but Pete continued: “I believe in us and all, but you know, I just want to make sure that she can’t go anywhere.”

Davidson clearly meant it as a joke, but it hugely backfired. As one Twitter user put it, many abusers use this tactic as a way to trap their partners.

This happens in real life and is just not funny.

This isn’t the first time Davidson has said something problematic. In fact, it seems like every new thing he says is worse than the last.

Just last week he told Howard Stern of the disturbing way he lasts longer during sex with Grande.

“I was just thinking of my Dad being burned alive. That’s what I do. I just think of my Dad seeing that fire coming right towards me.”

His father was killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

Last month, Bishop Charles Ellis III was accused of inappropriately groping Grande after she performed at Aretha Franklin’s funeral.

Davidson said he felt sorry for Bishop Ellis and comforted his fiancée by telling her she was “so hot”.

Pete, please, just shhhhh.

