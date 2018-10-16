Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Jarrod Woodgate says he ‘probably would’ get back with Sophie Monk. She’s not as keen.



You see, despite Sophie Monk breaking his heart in Fiji and then him walking along a Fijian beach crying for approximately 48940 hours, Jarrod Woodgate is still… keen.

So keen he told the Kyle and Jackie O show on Tuesday that he sent her a sneaky lil’ text four weeks ago.

Which she promptly… ignored.

“I think she’s ghosting me now,” Jarrod said after Kyle asked whether the two had been in touch.

“I messaged her the other day to check up and say g’day and see how she was. Got nothing back,” he added.

He then explained the message had been sent four weeks ago, so she’s probably not going to get back to him.

However, if she did ever slide into his DMs, he wouldn’t knock her back.

“Yeah you know I probably would buckle,” he said. “Of course I would. I’m trying to talk a tough game. Yeah I am a softie.”

Jarrod pls.

2. The real reason Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson broke off their engagement.



Oh.

It turns out there’s a reason Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson broke off their engagement approximately 6.4575 seconds after they announced it.

You see, Ariana’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an overdose last month.

Understandably his death had an impact on Ariana’s life – and her relationship with Pete.

“It’s true that Ariana has been struggling a bit with life in general,” a ‘friend’ of Ariana’s told People. “It was devastating and shocking to her. It’s had a huge, negative impact on her life. It made her rethink many things in her life.”

According to said ‘friend’, Ariana also realised she’d rushed into things with Pete.

“She realised that planning a wedding right now felt very rushed. It’s not what she wants to do right now. She doesn’t want to make any rushed decisions and has decided to take a step back instead.”

3. There’s going to be yet another Bachelor contestant having a crack at I’m A Celebrity.

Recycling reality TV contestants is one of the things we do best here in Australia.

Why stop someone from reaching their reality TV potential on not one, but multiple reality TV shows, we say.

For this reason, it should come as no surprise that former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Tara Pavlovic could be returning to our screens on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

According to New Idea, the reality TV star fans first met on Matty J’s 2017 season of The Bachelor “has been approached by producers” to go on the show.

“They know she is a fan favourite, but they also thought it would be great to get Debbie on board too, to appeal across a whole range of ages,” a source said.

By Pavlovic’s mum, they’re referring to Debbie Newsome, the former co-host of ’80s TV show Perfect Match.

Other Bachelor franchise stars to have crossed over onto I’m A Celeb include Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich, Laurina Fleure and Keira Maguire.

No word yet from Pavlovic or Network Ten directly confirming or denying these claims.

4. Kristen Bell was reading Snow White to her daughter when she realised one big problem.



When Kristen Bell was reading Snow White to her kids, she noticed a fatal flaw that has gone mostly unquestioned.

Talking to Parents, she said Snow White doesn’t encourage critical thinking.

“Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, ‘Don’t you think it’s weird that Snow White didn’t ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?’ I say, ‘I would never take food from a stranger, would you?’ And my kids are like, ‘No!’ And I’m like, ‘OK, I’m doing something right.’,” she told the publication.

She added that the fairytale teaches detrimental lessons about consent, making sure she lets her kids know it's not OK to kiss people, or be kissed, when they are sleeping.

Kristen Bell married Dax Shepard in a $142 ceremony in 2013. The pair have two children, Lincoln, five and Delta, three.

5. Meghan Markle's subtle nod to Princess Diana on the day after she announced her pregnancy.



For Prince Harry, his wife’s pregnancy announcement yesterday might have been bittersweet.

While he must be overwhelmed with joy that Meghan Markle is expecting, there is one person he must wish he could tell: his mother.

With that in mind, it appears that Meghan Markle has incorporated a subtle tribute to Diana in her outfit today in Sydney, her first public appearance since the announcement of her pregnancy.

Worn by Princess Diana during a 1991 tour to Canada, Meghan Markle’s former home, the earrings were originally thought to be Gucci, until eager onlookers noticed they’d been worn before.

Read the full story here.