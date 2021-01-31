Everything we know about WA's five-day hard lockdown.

Parts of Western Australia have entered a five-day lockdown after a hotel quarantine security guard tested positive to COVID-19, WA Premier Mark McGowan announced on Sunday afternoon.

The case of community transmission ends the state's 10-month coronavirus free streak.

"Beginning at 6:00pm tonight the whole Perth metropolitan area, the Peel region and the South West region will be going into full lockdown," WA Premier Mark McGowan said.

"This lockdown will last until 6:00pm on Friday."

Schools, which were due to re-open Monday, will remain closed until lockdown ends.

Restaurants will be takeaway only and pubs, playgrounds, clubs and gyms will all close. There will be no visitors to hospitals or care homes.

Weddings will be cancelled and funerals will be capped at 10 people.

McGowan said the male security guard is in his 20s and tested positive for COVID-19 after working at a quarantine hotel. The man worked on the same floor as a person infected with the UK variant of COVID-19, which is up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original coronavirus strain.

The infected security guard reported in sick on January 28 after working 12-hour shifts the previous two days. He and his household members have been placed in hotel quarantine and contact tracers are working to identify close contacts.

"I know for many Western Australians this is going to come as a shock," Premier Mark McGowan said.

"Western Australians have done so well for so long, but ... this is a very serious situation and each and every one of us has to do everything we personally can to stop the spread in the community."

Mr McGowan said the Maylands man returned a positive test overnight on Saturday after last working at the hotel on January 27. He first experienced symptoms a day after.

He returned three negative tests between January 15 and 23 and it is believed he was probably first infectious from January 26.

Genomic testing confirming the source of his infection will not be available until Tuesday morning.

WA Health has released a list of 15 venues, mostly in Maylands but also including the Perth Convention Centre and a GP practice in Nedlands, that the man attended between January 25 and January 30.

Anyone who attended those venues must get tested at a COVID-19 clinic and isolate until their results are available.

Authorities are investigating the breach but say the guard did not enter a hotel room.

Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson was unable to judge whether there was likely to have been community spread.

"We do get super-spreaders within COVID-19," he said.

"But we've also had others like the 20-year-old lady in Queensland who was out in the community for three or four days and didn't manage to spread it to anybody."

Long queues formed at Perth supermarkets when word spread that a significant announcement would be made.

Mr McGowan urged the community not to panic-buy groceries, saying the state was well equipped to ensure supplies.

Other states moved quick to close borders or restrict travel.

South Australia slammed its border shut to all of WA on Sunday night.

Victoria, Queensland, Northern Territory and Tasmania restricted travel from the locked-down areas of WA.

People travelling to NSW from the affected areas must take a COVID-19 test and stay at home.

