kids

"It makes me sick." Why we need to stop shaming the 'perfect' mum.

I've got beef with something I’ve unexpectedly stumbled across as a new parent.

I've noticed it in articles, ads, social media, and, more importantly, friends and family. 

Everyone seems to enjoy poking fun at the 'perfect' parent. Her house is always tidy. Her kids are well-groomed. She has healthy snacks packed in her bag. They get time at the park every day and go on balanced play dates. She's a part of the PTA. The cliche list goes on.

Watch: The two types of parents when it comes to the school list. Post continues below video.

Everyone loves jabbing jokes at this type of mum because "C'mon, let's be real, nobody's perfect." And of course, that's true. I get it. It's annoying to see someone like that because, like, where do they find the time? Or maybe it's annoying that their husband is oh so helpful, or maybe she doesn't work - the luxury.

My beef is that I think this is unfair. I can understand where it’s coming from, but it unsettles me. I don't believe any good, loving parent should be shamed for their methods.

I grew up in an extremely abusive home. I had five younger siblings going through it all right behind me. Do you want to know what my parents were never the victim of? Any kind of ridicule. They were never joked about, laughed at, criticised, or shamed. People I knew saw red flags left and right and chose to look the other way because it was uncomfortable to speak up.

On the flip side, we have these mums that are working just a little too hard for everybody's comfort, and we give them hell. We talk behind their backs to make ourselves feel better.

I am now one of these mums, and everywhere I turn, somebody is laughing about me wanting to feed my kids organic food or enrol them in extra educational activities.

I hear the phrase 'they're FINE' a lot, and I know that. I want to try my very best to give them the best. How am I in the hot seat here? I truly believe people like making fun of those mums to make themselves feel better - and shame on us.

No, of course, you don't have to have it all together. But if we are going to talk about someone, let's direct it towards parents who deserve the blame. I sure as hell wish somebody had the guts to speak up when I was still a little girl.

When things were going wrong. 

Instead of saving their ridicule for the parents who are doing their best.

This post originally appeared on Modern Parent and has been republished here with full permission. 

cap'nsquinty 2 months ago 2 upvotes
Yes! When some mums see another mum who's got themselves together, it's like they revert into teenaged girls again and start picking on them for being a 'tryhard'.  I say, tryhard mums of the world unite!  As those immortal poets The Offspring once said, 'The world needs wannabes - Hey! Hey! Do that brand new thing!'
cat 2 months ago
No one is shaming ‘perfect mothers’. Sometimes people talk about mothers who are competitive and hold others to impossible standards- not the same thing. If you are genuinely a ‘perfect mother’ who stays in her lane and just does her best no one is shaming you. Sure, maybe people are jealous- that’s a really common human emotion. But if you’re upset that people might be jealous and criticise you when you aren’t there, that’s a you problem. 

It’s also not a binary choice between stopping abuse or ‘shaming perfect mothers’. One is a genuine human rights issue in our society, the other is a social media trend.
fedup 2 months ago 1 upvotes
@cat   It does happen unfortunately and it is due to their own jealousy. We had some lazy grotty mothers when I was picking  up kids from school. They would do the reverse thing where the problem was theirs but they would try and imply  myself and another were feeling superior when infact by the mere nature of the contrast they felt inferior. 
mamamia-user-121148615 24 days ago
@cat oh, it happens all the bloody time! I have a huge family. Six children, four dogs, seventeen cats and three pet rats. I foster and rehabilitate abandoned and abused animals and I’m lucky enough not to have to work outside that. My kids are always well dressed and groomed, I take care of my own appearance, my house is clean and tidy, I cook mostly healthy and nutritious meals, the kids take homemade food to school every day and I love it. I sew, knit, cook and clean like a 50’s housewife, because I LOVE IT! I don’t push it in others mums faces, and recently my daughter had a play date here with a school friend. When said friends Mum came to pick him up, she commented on how clean and organised I am, and that how she and some of the other mums had assumed the house would be a mess and smell like cat pee from all the animals. I work very hard to make sure that doesn’t happen, but why did she need to make that particular comment? Then the second week of school was all about ‘look at Katey. She thinks she’s so much better than anyone else because blah blah blah’. This is not a humble brag, because I don’t always have my shit together, but a majority of the time I do. So why pick at me for it? I have managed to avoid said Mum for the past week because my husband has been on leave (oh, did I mention he’s in the defence force and hardly ever home?) but I’m dreading him going back because I’ll have to deal with it again. Women can be very cruel, amd no one is crueller than a woman who feels like she’s being looked down upon, even when she isn’t. Tall poppy syndrome is alive and well, and believe me, I didn’t do ANYTHING to deserve the treatment I have gotten since school went back!
