Two weeks ago, tennis star Peng Shuai accused a Chinese politician of sexual assault. She hasn’t been seen since.

This article discusses sexual assault and may be triggering for some readers.

Earlier this month, tennis star Peng Shuai accused a senior member from the Chinese Communist Party of sexual assault. The claim, shared on Weibo, was erased from the site and the athlete hasn't been seen since November 2.

Concern has mounted on the whereabouts of Peng, 35, after she claimed Zhang Gaoil, who served on the party’s Politburo Standing Committee from 2013 and 2018, assaulted her almost three years ago in his own home.

In result, a growing movement has erupted and big voices are leading at the forefront, including Chinese feminist groups and international tennis stars - all demanding the safe return of Peng.

What happened to Peng Shuai?

While the post was removed from China's version of Twitter within just minutes of being posted, the allegations sent the country's heavily controlled internet into an extraordinary rabbit race to take down all posts relating to Peng.

In it, she described having an on and off again extramarital "relationship" with Zhang, 75, for years before being invited into his home to have dinner. Their "secret" relationship, she alleges, was unknown to everyone including Peng's own mother.

She says he cut it off when he began ranking higher in the Communist Party, however, got he back into contact with her a little less than three years ago and "forced" her to have sex with him while someone stood guarding the room.

“I know that for someone of your eminence, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, you’ve said that you’re not afraid,” Peng wrote in her post. “But even if it’s just me, like an egg hitting a rock, or a moth to the flame, courting self-destruction, I’ll tell the truth about you.

“I never consented that afternoon, crying all the time."

Weibo's moderators scrambled to control the discussion surrounding the communist party member and Peng, including scrubbing searches of her name and reportedly the word 'tennis' too.

While her full post has been completely removed, translated versions are making the rounds on Twitter.

Peng Shuai at the 2019 Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open. Image: Getty.

Since November 2, the world is yet to lay eyes on Peng.

She is supposedly still 'online' on Weibo, and reportedly sent an email to the Women's Tennis Association in China - yet many believe it has not been written by her, including WTA chief executive Steve Simon.

"The statement released today by Chinese state media concerning Peng Shuai only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts," Simon said.

"I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is being attributed to her. Peng Shuai displayed incredible courage in describing an allegation of sexual assault against a former top official in the Chinese government."

The statement went on to say: "The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that she is safe. I have repeatedly tried to reach her via numerous forms of communication, to no avail.

"Peng Shuai must be allowed to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source. Her allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated with full transparency and without censorship.

"The voices of women need to be heard and respected, not censored nor dictated to."

The email sent, in an attempt to reduce concern over Peng's whereabouts reads: "Hello everyone this is Peng Shuai.

"Regarding the recent news released on the official website of the WTA, the content has not been confirmed or verified by myself and it was released without my consent.

"The news in that release, including the allegation of sexual assault, is not true. I’m not missing, nor am I unsafe. I’ve just been resting at home and everything is fine. Thank you again for caring about me.

"If the WTA publishes any more news about me, please verify it with me, and release it with my consent. As a professional tennis player, I thank you all for your companionship and consideration.

"I hope to promote Chinese tennis with you all if I have the chance in the future. I hope Chinese tennis will become better and better.

"Once again, thank you for your consideration."

Zhang has not responded to her claims.

Former Vice Premier Zhang Gaol, March 2013. Image: Getty.

The #WhereIsPengShuai movement.

The alleged disappearance of Peng has evolved to become a movement capturing global attention.

On Twitter, the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai has resulted in thousands of tweets demanding the Chinese government share Peng's location.

Some of the most well-known names that have gotten behind the hashtag include tennis stars Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Chris Evert.

On Twitter, Ms Osaka wrote: "I was recently informed of a fellow tennis player that has gone missing shortly after revealing that she has been sexually abused.

"I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and ok. I'm in shock of the current situation and I'm sending love and light her way."

At the ATP Finals in Turin, Djokovic said he was shocked by her alleged disappearance.

“I don't have much information about it. I did hear about it a week ago. Honestly, it's shocking that she's missing, more so that it's someone that I have seen on the tour in the previous years quite a few times.

"It's not much more to say than hope that she will be found, that she's OK. It's just terrible. I can imagine just how her family feels that she's missing."

“I’ve known Peng since she was 14; we should all be concerned,” Evert wrote on Twitter. “This is serious; where is she? Is she safe? Any information would be appreciated.”

He added: “The fact that Peng Shuai is missing is not only the WTA’s problem,” said the French former doubles player Nicolas Mahut. “We are all concerned.”

Lü Pin, activist and founder of the banned Chinese forum Feminist Voices, told New York Times allegations against such a senior member of Chinese government have never seen before.

"The impact of #MeToo has been accumulating for three years," she said. "When the first women began talking about their experiences three years ago, no one could have imagined that it would reach this high level."

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

Feature Image: Getty / Mamamia.