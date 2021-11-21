The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday November 22.

Four children have died in a Melbourne house fire tragedy.

Four children under 10 have died after becoming trapped inside their home as it was engulfed in flames in southwest Melbourne.

Firefighters were called to Mantello Dr in Werribee just before 1am on Sunday, to find the roof of a single-storey brick house on fire.

Werribee fire brigade Lieutenant Damien Molloy said when crews arrived the property was "very well alight".

"Fire had already broken through the roof and was already coming out the front door," he told reporters on Sunday.

Detectives are combing through the charred rubble of a Melbourne home where four children were killed to try and identify what caused the tragic fire. pic.twitter.com/37rrgvK82Z — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) November 21, 2021

Two girls, aged one and six, and two boys, aged three and 10, were found dead inside the house.

Their parents and eight-year-old brother managed to escape the fire and are in hospital.

Victoria Police arson and explosives detectives are investigating the cause of the fire and will prepare a report for the coroner.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ashley Ryan said he could not yet say whether the fire was suspicious.

AAP understands the call for help was answered within 79 seconds.

Peng Shuai tells officials she's "safe and well" in video call.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts have been a matter of international concern for weeks, has had her first contact with sports officials outside China since she disappeared from public view on November 2.

The former doubles world No.1 had not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media that former vice premier Zhang Gaoli had coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government have commented on her allegation. Peng's social media post was quickly deleted and the topic has been blocked from discussion on China's heavily censored internet.