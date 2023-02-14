For years, Paul Rudd's son genuinely believed his dad worked at a cinema.

For years, Paul Rudd has been seen as one of the nicest men in Hollywood – and one of the sexiest too according to People.

But he is also arguably one of the funniest as well, this week sharing a story about his teenage son Jack Rudd.

The Ant-Man actor let his son, now 17, fully believe that he was a movie theatre employee rather than a world-famous actor for well over a decade.

He said it all began when Jack was around the age of four to five, and Jack had decided he wanted to go to the movie theatre with his dad and friends.

"We were all going, and there was a movie poster that I was on that was in the lobby. So they all just thought that I worked at the movie theatre, which I thought was very cute. I'm not gonna sit my kids down when they're three and say, 'You know, I've got some DVDs to show you'," he laughed on the Sunday Today show.

"I think when he was 15, he finally put it all together. I didn't really explain what I did. I never corrected him."

For Rudd's two kids – Jack, 17, and daughter Darby, 13 – he said to People: "I think I'm dad more than I'm Ant-Man, or in the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe]. They don't care, nor should they."

This week, Rudd and his son attended the 2023 Super Bowl. Once the game concluded, Rudd and Jack hit the field to celebrate and were pulled aside for a post-game interview with Fox Sports.

Rudd was predominantly the one interviewed, but Jack stole the show, stepping in to thank his all-time favourite football player. And what stuck with viewers at home, was the fact Jack sounded so much like his dad.

"I just want to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing, for putting in all the work so we can just all enjoy his greatness every week. I'm so lucky that I'm alive to watch this. I just can't believe he's a real person."

Rudd then gave a shout-out to his wife and their daughter Darby before running off to enjoy the win with other fans.

Long marriages tend to be a rarity in Hollywood. But for Rudd and his wife, Julie Yaeger, they've lasted the test of time.

According to Nylon Guys Magazine, the story goes as follows:

"When Rudd arrived in the city, he went straight to his publicist's office with his luggage. As he was late for an audition, a girl working there offered to drop off his bags at his friend's apartment. A few days later, hardly knowing anyone in the city, Rudd asked the girl, Julie Yaeger, if she would like to get lunch." The rest, as they say, is history.

The pair married in 2003, and have been together ever since, raising their family in New York.

In 2018, Rudd told Marie Claire why his family will always be his priority.

"I don't come from a family of actors, I didn't grow up around it and so when I go to Los Angeles for work, or to a premiere, I like it because it feels like I'm just popping in. I identify myself as a parent and a husband way more than somebody who rides around on the back of an ant."

As he said to People recently: "I just hang out with my family when I'm not working. That's what I kind of like the most."

His wife, Julie Yaeger, works as a producer and screenwriter in the industry. She and Rudd also co-own a candy store in Rhinebeck, New York alongside another actor-couple duo Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton.

They bought the business back in 2014 when it almost shut down due to the passing of the owner. And after being long-time fans of the sweet shop, they decided to purchase it and maintain it for the community.

"One of the most important things any human can experience is to be a part of a community and feel connected to where you live and to other people who live there, especially in a job like mine," Rudd later said.

Plus, it's a hit with his kids as well!

In 2011, Rudd spoke about his lack of controversy, telling Elle: "I don't think I'm going to sell a lot of tabloids. My wife and I have been together for 16 years."

And in 2021 when Rudd was officially named 'The Sexiest Man Alive' for the year by People magazine, Rudd said his wife was the only person he told prior to the news going public.

"She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said 'oh, they got it right.' And that was very sweet," he said.

"She was probably not telling the truth, but what's she going to say? I'm hoping now that I'll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with [George] Clooney and [Brad] Pitt and [Michael] B Jordan."

