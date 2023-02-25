'I've never told anyone.' Paris Hilton was drugged and sexually assaulted as a teen.

Paris Hilton has been in the spotlight for more than two decades.

Famous for being famous, the now 42-year-old billionaire heiress has lived her life in front of the camera.

But in 2020, she lifted the curtain on the struggles she faced away from the facade of her "rich, dumb, blonde" persona.

Hilton's childhood was filled with drugs and alcohol from as young as 15 years old. It resulted in her being sent away in an attempt to rehabilitate her.

The first was an outdoor wilderness program where she was forced to do "manual labour all day long". Then she was sent to the infamous Provo Canyon School in Utah.

"It was the middle of the night, and I just heard screaming bloody murder. I knew there was a takedown in the works. I didn't know it was people coming in and capturing her," her sister, Nicky Hilton, recalled in This Is Paris.

"I thought I was being kidnapped," Hilton said of the experience, which she described as "torture".

In the years since, the reality star and DJ has advocated for lawmakers in the United States to regulate facilities and protect children in their care.

Now in 2023, Hilton has opened up about more traumatic experiences that happened during her teenage years.

Speaking to Glamour UK, the 42-year-old says she was drugged and raped at 15.

One night, when hanging out with her friends at Century City Mall in Los Angeles, Hilton met a group of guys.

"We would go there almost every weekend," she told the publication.

"That was our favourite thing to do and these [older] guys would always just be hanging around the stores… we'd talk to them, give them our beeper numbers."

The men allegedly invited the group of teenagers back to their house, where they drank "berry wine coolers".

"I didn't drink or anything back then, but then when I had maybe one or two sips, I just immediately started feeling dizzy and woozy," she recalled.

"I don't know what he put in there, I'm assuming it was a roofie."

Hilton woke up a few hours later and immediately remembered what had happened.

"I have visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, 'You're dreaming, you're dreaming,' and whispering that in my ear," she said.

It was her first sexual experience.

A month before the sexual assault, there was a separate incident involving her teacher.

"I was just such a young girl, and I got manipulated by my teacher," she told Glamour UK.

"I didn’t remember it until years later. He would call me on the phone all the time, just flirting with me, trying to put in my mind that I was this mature woman."

One night, her teacher talked Hilton into coming out of her house and into his car, moments before her parents came home.

"We only kissed, but if my parents didn’t come, imagine what he would’ve tried to do?" she said.

In a panic, she recalled him speeding away with her still in the vehicle.

"We literally drove through Bel Air at like 100 miles an hour," she said.

"We were going so fast and somehow we got away from them through a red light. He was freaking out and drove me back home to Bel Air, where he was like, 'Get out.'

"To this day, I’ve not talked about it with my family. I’ve never told anyone," she added.

She admits that was became she was ashamed.

"I felt so ashamed by the whole situation," she said.

"Just from the beginning at such a young age and it really stuck with me in a weird way."

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Feature Image: Getty.