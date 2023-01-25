'You are already loved beyond words.' Paris Hilton has welcomed a baby boy.

Paris Hilton may have broken the internet with a picture of 10 fingernails.

Why? Well, the photo, paired with a statement to People magazine, has confirmed that Paris and her husband, Carter Reum have welcomed a little baby boy into their family.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Paris told People. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

The photo of her baby boy's hand holding hers was simply captioned with: "You are already loved beyond words."

Paris has always been open about wanting to become a mum – sharing last year that she and her husband had started doing IVF to conceive during the height of COVID lockdowns.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told People. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tonnes of them just waiting."

Despite this prior knowledge, Paris' announcement today still came as a surprise to some – including Chrissy Teigen who commented: "A BABY??!!! Congratulations so happy for you both!!"

While it's unknown whether Paris carried the baby herself, opted for a surrogate or adopted, what we know for sure is that he's a welcome addition to their family.

Paris and Carter Reum got engaged back in February 2021 after a year of dating, and famously tied the knot in a three-day long wedding in November of the same year.

Their ceremony was aired in a TV special called Paris in Love.

Speaking of their nuptials, Paris said: "I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe. I finally have my home and I just can't wait to start a family and have kids."

In the same interview, she shared that she and Carter "would love to have twins," with the aim being "three or four children" overall.

Image: Paris Hilton Instagram, Getty + Mamamia.

TAKE SURVEY ➤