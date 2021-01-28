Pamela Anderson just got married in a Bridgerton dress and gumboots, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Pamela Anderson just got married in a Bridgerton wedding dress and gumboots. Yup.

Baywatch star, Pamela Harris has married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, just a year after the pair fell in love in lockdown, and the wedding was just about as gorgeous as you'd imagine.

They married on the grounds of her home in Vancouver Island on Christmas Eve in an intimate ceremony. Pamela chatted with Daily Mail all about the ceremony.

"This one year together has felt like seven – like dog years," Anderson said.

"I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me."

Under her dress, Anderson wore olive green, knee-high gumboots to brave the mud.

2. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin just bought a home together, and good lord it’s massive.

Dakota Johnson and Coldplay singer, Chris Martin, have just bought their first home together in Malibu, and well, take a look:

Image: realtor.com It truly is a dream.

According to the New York Post, they bagged the property for $12.5 million, which features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Oh, and there's also a two-story guest house, game room, home theatre, pool and spa. Of course.

Now that's a celebrity couple with fancy taste.

3. The new Thor movie is currently filming in Centennial Park, so grab your dog and run there to spot Chris Hemsworth STAT.

STOP EVERYHTING.

The upcoming Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder, is currently filming right here in Sydney's Centennial Park. So if you've ever dreamed of *accidently* bumping into Chris Hemsworth, now's your chance.

Earlier today, the Daily Mail published photos of the park, which has undergone quite the transformation to become a makeshift movie set.

Hemsworth also recently shared photos from the shoot on Instagram, which began with a Welcome to Country ceremony.

"A beautiful start to our shoot today with a Welcome to Country ceremony from the Gamay dancers of the Gadigal and Bidiagal Nation and performance and karakia by Maori dancers from Te Aranganui," he captioned the post.

Production for the film is based at Sydney’s Fox Studios, meaning a bunch of other celebs have also made their way down under, including Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale and Matt Damon, who arrived in Sydney earlier this month.

"I’m so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months," Damon said in a statement at the time.

"Australian film crews are world renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it."

4. The first pics of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana are here, and we’re seeing double.

We finally have our first look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the upcoming film Spencer. And the resemblance is scarily similar.

In the photo, the Twilight actress is seen looking out the window while wearing a replica of Diana's red coat and black hat.

You can see for yourself here.

