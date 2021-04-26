Why everyone is talking about that bizarre Oscars ending.

It finally happened.

We had our first real life, big frilly dress wearing, emotional speech-giving, awards ceremony since a little thing I like to call the worldwide pandemic.

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards was the most diverse in history.

It was historical in many ways, with women and people of colour taking out most of the major awards.

Glenn Close even did 'da butt' which was fun for us.

Everything seemed to be going to plan, Frances McDormand had howled like a wolf before winning the Oscar for Best Actress, and then it was time for the Best Actor award to be announced.

Joaquin Phoenix stepped onto the stage, the crowd went quiet and the winner was announced and it was... Anthony Hopkins.

Hopkins - just as surprised as the rest of us - wasn't even there.

The ceremony abruptly ended, and that was... it.

If the 93rd Annual Academy Awards left you feeling like this...

.... then read on as I attempt to explain what went down.

The ceremony was rearranged.

In every other year, the Best Actress and Best Actor Oscars are announced and then the Best Picture is announced.

But not this year.

This year, Best Picture was announced (which was Nomadland btw) then Best Actress was announced (our beloved wolf-howling Frances McDormand), leaving Best Actor for the big finale.

The theory is the producers rearranged the ceremony because they thought Chadwick Boseman was going to win.

Boseman, who you will know from Black Panther, passed away last August after a private battle with cancer.

The actor, who was 43 at the time of his death, was nominated posthumously for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

It's been reported Boseman's wife and family had travelled to the ceremony to accept the award on his behalf.

It was widely believed that Boseman would win the award, and the producers had set up what they thought would be the perfect emotional ending.

Then Boseman didn't win.

How did that happen?

The producers - like the rest of us - don't actually know who's going to win before the winner is announced.

That's how that whole Moonlight/La La Land awkwardness went on for a few minutes before that one guy from La La Land had to announce the stuff up to the... world... and also Meryl Streep.

Where the heck was Anthony Hopkins?

It's unclear. But it's possible he was locked up in a high security prison, taunting a young female member of the FBI/helping her track down a serial killer and solve a string of murders and abductions.

How have the people reacted?

The people are... mad.

They believe the producers clickbaited a Chadwick Boseman win and then just didn't deliver.

Also everyone (me) is very confused about why Hopkins won when Riz Ahmed (and his face) were in the running.

Yep, it seems we may have just witnessed the second biggest Oscars stuff up of all time.

