Jennifer Lawrence just took her seat at the Oscars in the most J-Law way possible.

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, has given us many great Oscars moments.

In 2013, clad in a fishtail Dior gown, Lawrence stacked it while picking up the Best Actress trophy for Silver Linings Playbook, and a year later while on the red carpet she did it again getting out of her limo.

Now four years later, a sneaky photo taken at the perfect moment gave us our most relatable J-Law moment yet.

While making her way to her seat at the ceremony, the actress eschewed the awkward shuffles and the "excuse me-s, sorry-s and pardon me-s" by climbing over several rows of chairs.

Her floor-length gown, five-inch heels and glass of wine didn't stop her.

At this point, we'd expect nothing less.

Because, take away her leading-lady status, three plus hours of hair and makeup, and impressive movie resume, Jennifer Lawrence is the every woman who would like to get to her seat and drink all the free wine as soon as possible, thank you very much.