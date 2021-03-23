News
celebrity

I can't stop thinking about Orlando Bloom's utterly ridiculous daily routine.

We need to talk about Orlando Bloom. Immediately.

The actor, who is currently based in Los Angeles with singer Katy Perry and their seven-month-old daughter Daisy, has shared his average daily routine in an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine.

And goodness, it's a doozy.

You see, while most of us spend our mornings shovelling down Vegemite toast and scrolling Instagram, Orlando Bloom is busy drinking brain octane oil and thinking about how beautiful cows are.

"I'm a Capricorn, so I crave routine," the 44-year-old told the British publication in a... poor attempt to justify his absurd Los Angeles lifestyle.

As expected, the internet has had an absolute field day with Bloom's utterly ridiculous routine.

In fact, some readers even wondered if the interview was a spoof.

"Just finished reading it and came on Twitter to find out if anyone else was as confused as I was. Thank you for confirming it’s not just me," one person commented.

"Good morning to everyone except Orlando Bloom's brain octane oil," another said.

Bloom got engaged to singer Katy Perry in February 2019 after three years of dating.

Bloom and Perry recently bought a six-bedroom, 12-bathroom $17.8 million mansion in Montecito, California, where they currently live with their seven-month-old daughter, Daisy.

Bloom also has a second child, 10-year-old son Flynn, with his ex-wife, Australian model Miranda Kerr.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Bloom was asked a series of rapid-fire questions, including: "How often do you have sex?"

"Not enough — we just had a baby, though," he responded.

When asked about who or what was the "greatest love of his life", Bloom listed: "My son, Flynn, and my daughter, Daisy Dove, a dog called Mighty and then, of course, my fiancee."

Feature Image: Getty.

Top Comments

grumpier monster a day ago 1 upvotes
TBH I feel some overlap. I also wake at 6.30 and check my Fitbit to see how well I’ve slept. 
Of course that’s where the similarity ends. 
flojomojo a day ago 2 upvotes
Hey lighten up People.   Can't you see this is a spoof.   Hilarious!  Good to see a celeb taking the piss out of himself for a change.
rush 2 days ago 1 upvotes
@flojomojo I honestly can't tell any more. I wouldn't have thought this was real, but he was married to Miranda Kerr, and this seems like something she'd write - did she rub off on him, or is he taking the piss? 🤷‍♀️
cat a day ago
@rush he's British, so I think he's taking the piss. Only an American would say all of that in earnest. 
MORE COMMENTS