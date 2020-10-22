News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

kids

From Kylie Jenner to Mandy Moore: Just 17 photos of overly organised celebrity homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

We all have guilty pleasures in life. 

Some of ours include binging Selling Sunset, eating sugar-filled treats and taking a stickybeak inside celebrity homes.

There is something about seeing inside where our favourite stars live that is so pervy. It reminds us that they too have a pantry, kitchen and living room, but there's are just... better.

Celebrities also have the luxury of getting cleaners, professional organisers and gardeners in to keep their spaces immaculate.

Everything is organised and clean ALL. THE. TIME.

Here are photos to prove it.

From Martha Stewart to Kylie Jenner, here are 17 photos of overly organised celebrity homes.

But first, here's what celebrities got up to during isolation. Post continues below. 

Kim Kardashian. 

Chrissy Teigen.

Whitney Port.

Mandy Moore.

Roxy Jacenko.

Busy Phillips.

Khloé Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner.

Martha Stewart.

Kourtney Kardashian.

Who's overly organised home is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Instagram/@kyliejenner @roxyjacenko

Tags: kids , parenting , celebrity , home , features , andalou2020adv1

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT