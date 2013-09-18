News
lifestyle

Open post of the week. What's on your mind?

By NATALIA HAWK

Welcome to another Wednesday and therefore another open post of the week, where you can come and chat about whatever is on your mind.

Nothing is off limits, but in case you are stuck for ideas, I thought I would kick off. Currently, on my mind is… well… not a lot. There’s been so much happening that, instead of being able to keep it all in my brain, it’s all fallen out. As a result, I am currently in an incredibly scattered kind of headspace.

For example, just in the last 24 hours, I’ve…

– Caught the wrong bus to work – despite catching the same bus to work, at the same time, for 3 years now. I didn’t even realise until the scenery outside the window became completely unrecognisible. Cue panic and incredibly stupid questions directed to the man next to me. Me: “Is this the X94?!?!” Him: “No.” Me: “AHHHH!” End of conversation.

– Turned up at my gym to do a fun 8:30pm Body Jam class. Turns out that Body Jam starts at 7:30pm on a Tuesday. At least I got to see all the happy endorphin-filled people leaving the class, I suppose.

– Had M&Ms for breakfast. But that’s dairy. And Lucy had them too so it’s kind of okay.

There are many more examples I could offer you, but you probably get the point by now.

Happily, life has a funny little way of sorting itself out. All my assignments will be handed in by the end of the week and then I’m on uni holidays for a few weeks. On Sunday, I get to do the Blackmores Bridge Run as part of the Sydney Running Festival – despite a long battle with shin splints over the last few weeks, I’m so looking forward to it. And then on Monday, I head off on a three day wellness/yoga retreat in the bush somewhere.

Let’s hope that I return nice and refreshed – and at least capable of being able to catch the right bus again.

What’s happening in your world at the moment?

