﻿﻿'When I was diagnosed with cancer, I got a phone call. It was Olivia Newton-John.'﻿

For the past few years, I've had a beautiful angel checking in on me as I've been receiving treatments for cancer and Motor Neurone Disease (MND). My angel didn't have wings or a halo, but she did radiate love and light, and it has been said by many that she has the voice of an angel.

My 'earth angel' was Olivia Newton-John.

Like a rainbow, Olivia often gave me hope. She has spoken to me about her own journey and shared her wisdom. I have learnt so much about natural therapies, self-love and healing through our conversations. All this whilst she herself was going through similar challenges.

Watch this clip of Olivia Newton-John and Delta Goodrem singing. Post continues after video.

Even the way our friendship came to be speaks volumes about who Olivia was. We have a beautiful mutual friend, Megan, who was one day telling Olivia about me and what I was going through.

Without hesitation, Olivia asked for my number and offered to call me to be of support. Imagine my surprise in the middle of multiple rounds of chemotherapy to be told that Olivia Newton-John was going to give me a call! I was speechless.

That was until the phone rang and I heard "Hi Mel, it's Olivia here. I've heard you are going through a challenging time..."

This phone call marked the beginning of many phone calls, text messages and emails. There were birthday, Mother's Day, Easter and Christmas greetings. There were treatment "check- ins", and my favourite ones were the out of the blue "I'm thinking of you and sending love and light" messages.

Read more from Mel: 'I'm terminally ill. These are my 7 rules for happiness.'

Her words were always encouraging. "So proud of your wonderful positive attitude" and, "You are strong in every way". Words that would literally lift me up, making me feel stronger than I ever knew possible.

She encouraged me to have people who I could feel safe in "letting it all out with". She shared good books to read and told me what natural therapies helped her. Her way was to share her wisdom, without preaching.

She was always simply sharing in such a loving, caring way. She also spoke of her own challenges, helping me to understand just how much she was coping with.

All of this made me realise just how special Olivia was. I knowI've been truly blessed. I know I've been touched by an angel.

Talking to Olivia has been something that I've kept close to my heart.

Only a few people have known about it as I've felt it to be so incredibly special. However, today, I feel its right to tell the story about my beautiful friendship, because it's a way I can pass on some of the wonderful lessons Olivia has taught me.

Olivia's lessons to me:

Practice self-love

Focus on your own healing

Be positive and careful the way you speak about yourself

Look for kinder, more natural therapies to complement any other treatments

Focus on health and well-being, not on sickness and disease

Laugh often and enjoy life

Give freely of yourself whenever you can

Show love, always

Listen to Olivia Newton-John's full interview with Mia Freedman on the No Filter podcast. Post continues below.





I know that there will many, many more stories like mine because Olivia had such a kind and giving nature.

I hope in sharing my story I may continue to shine a light on Olivia's wisdom and help someone else who may need to hear her words.

Today, I feel incredibly sad. My beautiful friend has left our earth. I feel a sadness that I will no longer hear her beautiful voice. I feel so much for her lovely husband and beautiful daughter. My heart is with her loved ones, her family and fans.

I now imagine her feeling the outpouring of love we all have for her. Seeing how she helped so many people with her voice, her kindness and through her work.

We are all so blessed to have known her in our lifetime. We have all been touched by an angel.

Feature Image: Getty / Supplied.