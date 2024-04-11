OJ Simpson has died, aged 76.

Former NFL player OJ Simpson, the man famously acquitted of two murders in what was considered the "trial of the century", has died of cancer at the age of 76.

The athlete, who died in Las Vegas, had been battling prostate cancer.

Watch: OJ Simpson's 2006 "confession". Post continues below.

In 2023, Simpson shared on X that he had been diagnosed with cancer, later revealing he was undergoing chemotherapy for prostate cancer.

His children announced the news of his death on X, saying: "On April 10, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.

"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family."

Simpson was a running back for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, before being acquitted of murder in a trial in the mid-1990s and later served jail time for an armed robbery.

Simpson was acquitted of the murder of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995.

Famously, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's father Robert Kardashian was a member of Simpson's defence team.

He was later jailed following an armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2007 and served a lengthy sentence before being released in 2017.

He was discharged from parole in December 2021.

The People V OJ Simpson: American Crime Story —which aired in 2016 — won a number of Emmys for its portrayal of the murder trial of the former NFL star.

— via AAP.

Feature Image: Getty.