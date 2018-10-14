With AAP.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are pictured holding hands and kissing on their wedding day in official photographs released to mark the event.

One intimate black and white image shows the couple having a kiss inside their Scottish State Coach as they returned to Windsor Castle after the carriage procession.

The newlyweds are said to be "delighted" to share the four photographs, which were taken by British fashion and portrait photographer Alex Bramall.

A group photograph taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor shows both the bride and groom's families.

It signifies the first time Sarah the Duchess of York, who divorced Prince Andrew the Duke of York 22 years, has been pictured with the Queen in decades.

Royal watchers were also surprised 97-year-old Prince Philip, who was widely reported to hold resentment towards Sarah Ferguson, was not only photographed with her, but pictured sitting beside her.

An image of the bridal party shows Theodora, daughter of pop star Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field, standing right next to Brooksbank, who rests his hand on her shoulder.

Prince George is looking at the camera with a beaming smile next to sister Princess Charlotte, who is dangling her legs with her feet crossed.

In the fourth photograph, the newlyweds are pictured at the York family home, Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, ahead of the private evening dinner.

Another photo shows Eugenie wearing a Zac Posen evening gown, inspired by the White Rose of York, which is embroidered on both the shoulder and back.

Eugenie set off her evening look with diamond and emerald drop earrings which were a wedding gift from the groom, and a hair slide belonging to the Queen.