'The lash serum so good I no longer need mascara.'

True story: My lashes went to poo in 2023.

Between tints, lifts, extensions and not following the correct lash care protocol (read: not getting infills when they started twisting/falling out), my lashes looked very sad. Broken. Short. Fragile.

So, I decided to pull back on the treatments and invest in an eyelash serum.

That's when I came across NYK1 LashForce Eyelash Growth Serum. Heard of it? It's new to me, too.

Scientist and beauty wizard Hannah English actually recommended it on Instagram, and said it was the only lash serum she'd ever use. Which caught my attention, because if there's one person I trust for beauty reviews, it's Hannah. So I swiftly purchased it.

It's from the UK and it was $88 plus shipping, roughly totalling $100. Hefty, but most lash serums are pretty hurty on the bank account.

Now, Hannah told me you need to use it for at least three months to see results – she uses it once a day, but you can use it twice a day if you can be bothered/if you can remember. I obviously went ham and have been using it morning and evening since October. Huge for someone who is usually wildly inconsistent.

And to say I was surprised with the results is a massive understatement.

What is NYK1 LashForce Eyelash Growth Serum?

Okay, let's get into some of the juicy specifics first, shall we?

If you're wondering what NYK1 LashForce actually... is... (the letter/number combo sounds a bit hectic, I know) it's a lash serum that promises to condition your lashes (and brows) working to enhance the length, size and density of your hairs.

On the website, it says the serum works to stimulate blood flow, whilst also clearing the hair follicle of blockages to encourage healthy growth. If applied twice daily without breaks, LashForce is meant to support your natural lash growth cycle.

Formulated with ingredients like biotin and vitamin B2, it's also dermatologically and ophthalmologist tested – which is pretty important. There loads of different lash serums on the market with various ingredients – and some of them can have some pretty hectic side effects (everything from changing eye colours to dark circles and irritation). So, this is a good thing to see!

It's also oil-free, meaning you can use it in combination with lash extensions.

NYK1 LashForce Eyelash Growth Serum. (Supplied).

You're meant to apply the formula to your lashes every day (takes, like, two seconds) and the brand promises noticeable results in as little as two weeks.

It comes in an 8ml tube and costs £44.95 – which is roughly $88 (not including shipping from the UK).

So! Does it actually work?

How did you go with it?

As I mentioned before, I've now been using this serum twice a day since November and I'm now creeping up to the three-month mark.

I usually suck at being consistent with beauty products (my LED masks are collecting dust at present), but I was actually really surprised at how diligent I was with the application process.

I think this is partly because of the ease of application – you simply run the formula across your lash line as you would eyeliner (it's a wand/brush situation) and you're done! There's no stinging, no irritation or redness, like other lash serums I've used in the past.

Consistency is obviously key, but I started to notice results only a few weeks after starting to use it – my lashes felt stronger and looked thicker.

Now, at nearly three months, they're in the best shape they've been for years. They're full, long and dense – and miles away from where they were towards the end of last year.

Here's my before and after images:

Before and after using LashForce serum. (Supplied)

Notice the length of the lashes? Particularly on the outer corners? How good!

The verdict.

I've always thought most lash serums were total BS unless they were the medicated kind (and even then, these kinda formulas scared me because of the side effects), but mercy – this has proven me wrong.

Hands down, this is the best lash serum I've ever used.

My lashes look longer, fuller and healthier than ever, and I want to roll my eyes so far back for saying this – but it literally looks like I've had a natural lash lift.

Please excuse the confronting close-up of my blood-shot eye, but my lashes are literally touching my brow bone (!!!).

Nearly three months after using LashForce serum. (Supplied).

Literally don't even need to wear mascara anymore.

I love how the formula was easy to use, didn't sting and actually worked. Also, the tube lasts for ages. It's expensive, but it's worth every cent, in my opinion.

If you have thin or short lashes and you're looking for something that actually works, without the risk of irritation, I would highly recommend!

