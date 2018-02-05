Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. There’s a Bachelor/Bachelorette couple (probably) heading for The Block.

Reality TV worlds are crashing together, with the news that an unexpected Bachelor/Bachelorette couple will compete on The Block. Potentially.

In an interview with NW Magazine, Noni Jaur from Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor, said she thought the renovation show would be “a whole lot of fun.” And she’d take her boyfriend Sam Johnson, from Georgia Love’s season of the Bachelorette, with her.

“The best thing about the show was meeting him [Sam Johnson],” she said.

“We may even apply for The Block together, that would be fun.”

So, at the moment it’s not exactly in the works. But it better happen, do you hear that TV execs?

Jaur and Johnson were both unsuccessful contestants from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who ended up finding love with each other.

They are currently doing long distance, with Johnson pursuing his modelling career in the US.

2. Married at First Sight’s Davina slept with ‘husband’ Ryan one time, also wants a new bum apparently.

Married at First Sight's Davina Rankin and Ryan Gallagher's "marriage" seemed doomed from the aisle and hasn't improved since.

But Davina told TV Week she still wanted to give the relationship a shot, so obviously (???) they slept together. However, once was enough for the model to know it wasn't going to work. We could have told her that beforehand but okay.

In fact, she said they felt like brother and sister afterwards. Soooo, not great then.

"It was only once. We did try to get intimate. We did want something to happen," she said.

And while a future with Ryan looks very, very unlikely, Davina is hoping to make some other changes to her life. Or rather to her bum.

"I've had a boob job, but now I want to go full Kim K with a Brazilian butt lift, too," she told NW magazine.

You do you, girl. You do you.

LISTEN: Clare and Jessie Stephens unpack Davina and Ryan's wedding, and SERIOUSLY question Davina's intentions for appearing on the show.



Obsessed with Married At First Sight? For all of our recaps, posts and podcasts, click here.

3. Pink reveals what she spat out before her Superbowl performance.

Despite having the flu thanks to her "small Petri dish kids", Pink absolutely smashed her Super Bowl performance.

But eagle-eyed fans noticed seconds before she started singing, she spat something out of her mouth right in front of the cameras.

Was it gum? A chocolate raisin? And why did she just leave it on the field?

ANYWAY. The singer has confirmed it was actually a throat lozenge to help soothe her throat before singing.

Makes sense.

It's been reported that after her performance, Pink made sure she went and picked it up to take with her to throw away.

All's well that ends well.

4. New mum Kylie Jenner is also probably engaged.

Despite her near radio silence for a good six months, in one 11 minute video Kylie Jenner has set the internet into a tizzy.

Her pregnancy video revealed almost everything that we were dying to find out, and as is the Kardashian way, opened a hundred more doors and questions.

While we're yet to learn the name of her baby daughter, we're currently obsessing over another tiny detail that could prove that Kylie and boyfriend, and father to her child, Travis Scott are ENGAGED.

https://twitter.com/3800milesaway/status/960264288924590080/photo/1

At the 34 week mark, we see a clear shot of a very pregnant Kylie wearing what looks like a very heavy diamond engagement ring on her 'wedding finger.'

Naturally, there's been no confirmation from Kylie or Travis yet, but fans are jumping to conclusions very fast.

Now we Google, obsessively check all the Kardashian socials for minute throw-away clues, read all the conspiracy theories and wait.

Ahhh to be so fixated in the lives of reality TV stars.

5. There's a petition to make the Crocodile Dundee tourism campaign into a real movie.



In heartbreaking news, Dundee: The Son Of A Legend Returns Home will not be made into an actual film and was instead an intricately crafted advertising campaign by Tourism Australia that was debuted at today's Superbowl. Well played, well played.

The series of mysterious trailers starred Australia's acting finest and included the likes of Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Russel Crowe, Jessica Mauboy, Hugh Jackman and Margot Robbie.

It was so bad, it was good, and the most Australian thing since having your sausage sanga stolen by kangaroo.



And it was all a joke.

However, the good people behind the NT News are launching an online petition to persuade Paul Hogan to bring our dream to life.

You know what you need to do, it's your patriotic duty. Sign the petition.

Godspeed and good luck.