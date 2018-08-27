Life before the Netflix movie To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before was a darker time.

A time without Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean.

A time before we knew what Aidan from Sex and the City was up to.

Since dropping on Netflix earlier this month, the endearing young adult flick has become a cult classic in its infancy, and if you don’t understand why, GO AND WATCH IT NOW. (No, seriously, what are you still doing here?)

Along with all the feelings To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before made us feel (happy, sad, nostalgic for the age 16, a sudden craving for a Korean yoghurt drink), the entire world gained a new crush on Noah Centineo, the fella who plays Peter Kavinsky, the “fake boyfriend” of Lara Jean (Lana Condor). He officially has all of our hearts not only for his looks, but because the character he plays is genuinely lovely. I mean he drove across town to get his girlfriend her favourite Korean yoghurt drink – I can’t even name one guy who would have proactively done that in my high school.

These tweets do a good job of summing up our new-found obsession:



So who actually is this Noah Centineo, and why haven't we seen him before?

Well, if this isn't your first foray into the young adult genre you probably have and haven't realised it... because he was a lot younger, and that would have been creepy.

He was 13 when he landed his first role as Josh Peters in the 2009 film The Gold Retrievers. He’s since starred in the Disney film How To Build a Better Boy, the movie Can’t Take It Back and appeared in multiple TV series including T@gged and The Fosters, for which he was nominated for a Teen Choice Award.

Here's what we else know:

He's 22 (phew). He was born in Miami, Florida. He is of Italian descent and lives in LA.

Oh, and he is single.

In a recent Instagram story, he said: “I am single. I'm not really looking for nothing though. I'm very happy being single. Very happy on my own, doing that whole thing. Sometimes you've just gotta be by yourself."

He made a cameo as Camilla Cabello’s love interest in the recent Havana film clip because of course he did. You can watch it here for your PK fix.

He loves romantic comedies, listing his favourite films as Suddenly 30, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, You’ve Got Mail, Serendipity and Failure To Launch.

He enjoys meditating and being away from his phone, so you know he'll be paying you his undivided attention on a date. (A girl can dream)

“I love it! Like, at the gym I don’t touch my phone. When I go on a hike, I leave my phone in the car. If I’m eating, I’ll leave my phone places and don't touch it for a few hours, daily. It’s super important! Meditate,” he previously told W Magazine.

He will star alongside Riverdale’s Camila Mendes in a movie called The Stand-In being released next year.

But before that, he's starring as the love interest in another Netflix Original dropping next month.

Sierra Burgess is a Loser also stars Barb from Stranger Things and one thing's for certain: we will be watching.