In March this year, Nicolas Cage filed for an annulment from Erika Koike after just four days of marriage.

Cage started dating Koike, a makeup artist, just under a year ago and the two have kept their relationship relatively secretive. According to People, the couple requested a marriage license on a Saturday in Las Vegas, receiving confirmation with a certificate just a few hours later. But by Wednesday, it was all over.

After four days of married life together, the couple went their separate ways. And although Hollywood relationships are notoriously… tumultuous, this time period even makes Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries 72-day marriage look a little more respectable.

According to TMZ, Koike agreed to the divorce but she doesn’t believe the quicky marriage qualifies for an annulment. Koike also believes she’s eligible for spousal support because she lost career opportunities during their relationship as a result of her damaged reputation.

This isn’t the first time Cage has been married though. In fact, this is the 55-year-old’s fourth failed marriage.

So in the wake of the movie actor ending his fourth marriage, we’re taking a deep dive into his love life, including his bizarre relationship with Lisa Marie Presley.

Patricia Arquette, 1995-2000

When Cage was 23 years old, he proposed to a then 19 year old Patricia Arquette after just a few hours of knowing her in 1987, according to Paper Magazine.

Although Arquette declined the impulsive proposal, they reportedly had a quick three week relationship with Arquette recently telling Andy Cohen on What What Happens Live it ended because, "it was too fast and too much for me at that time".

But eight years later when their paths crossed again, Arquette, an actress known for her roles in movies like A Nightmare on Elm Street 3, took it upon herself to propose to the movie star in 1995. Two weeks later, they were married.

"When she showed up at my house dressed head to toe in black vinyl, carrying a big purple wedding cake, I knew I was with the right woman," Cage reportedly said on TV at the time of Arquette's proposal.

Arquette said to Andy Cohen last year: "I was 27 and we hadn't slept together for eight years until our wedding night".

Their marriage remained relatively out of the spotlight, and they separated in 2000.

Lisa Marie Presley, 2002

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley had an on-again-off-again relationship for a couple of years, which was well-documented in the tabloid magazines at the time, but they silenced the rocky rumours by marrying each other in Hawaii in August, 2002.

The romance raised eyebrows with Cage being a well-known Elvis Presley super fan, leading many to question his intentions with the marriage.

A mere 107 days after their wedding ceremony, in November, they filed for divorce. The divorce papers reportedly read Cage stating, they "shouldn't have been married in the first place".

Talking to Barbara Walters about his three and a half month marriage to Presley, the actor reflected saying, "sometimes I wish we couldn't have rushed the marriage and sometimes I regret rushing the divorce".

Asked about whether he married Lisa because he "wanted to have Elvis' grandchild", Cage replied with an ambiguous answer: "When I saw her, I saw this beautiful girl and I saw Lisa."

This was Lisa Marie Presley's third marriage, after her second marriage to the late Michael Jackson, which lasted just two years.

Alice Kim, 2004-2016

Once again this was a marriage that raised eyebrows, this time because the woman he was marrying was a fan.

Alice Kim was a waitress at a Los Angeles restaurant that Cage frequented. After their wedding, Kim - who was 20 years younger than Cage - pursued a career in acting.

They married two months after meeting and their relationship lasted for 14 years before separating in 2016.

Cage and Kim had a child together, a son named Kal-El (yes, the same name as Superman) who is now 13 years old. Cage has another son called Weston, now 28-years-old, who he had with his girlfriend in 1990, Christina Fulton.

After his divorce, Cage told The Guardian: "I don't really count those two marriages [to Lisa Marie Presley and Patricia Arquette], I don't think they belong on my record. The real marriage for me was the 14 years I had with Alice and the child we have together."

Erika Koike, 2019

Despite his remarks about "the real marriage" he shared with Alice Kim for it's longevity, as we learnt on Friday, Nicholas Cage has again filed for a divorce. This time after just four days.

Little is known about Nicolas Cage's relationship with Erika Koike with the pair rarely being seen in public together. But what does seem certain is that his bad-luck with romance unfortunately followed him into this marriage as well.