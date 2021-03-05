News
celebrity

"I have a name." Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan is sick of being asked about her body.

On Monday, Nicola Coughlan appeared on the virtual red carpet at the Golden Globes.

The Irish actor, who recently starred in Netflix's Bridgerton, was named on British Vogue's annual best dressed list.

But while the 34-year-old was praised for her lemon-yellow Molly Goddard gown, there was one comment that Coughlan couldn't ignore.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's Bridgerton below. Post continues after video.

On Twitter, Amanda Richards, host of The Big Calf Podcast, referred to Coughlan as "the fat girl from Bridgerton". 

"The fat girl from Bridgerton is wearing a black cardigan at the Golden Globes, because no matter how hot and stylish you are, if you're a fat girl there will always be a black cardigan you think about wearing, then decide against, but ultimately wear because you feel like you have to," she tweeted.

Hours later, Coughlan responded to the podcast host's tweet.

"I thought the cardigan looked ace, Molly Goddard used them on her runway with the dresses, that's where the idea came from," she responded.

"Also, I have a name." 

According to Coughlan, that same reviewer had previously described her as "a fat girl" following her performance in Jess and Joe Forever in Edinburgh.

"That was hurtful, and not only in the obvious way. Those were the only words he could think of to describe the work I’d done," she wrote.

"I know I’m not alone; women in my industry are put under constant scrutiny for their looks," she added.

"Something in our society tells us that women’s bodies are fair game for scrutiny in a way that men’s simply are not."

Sharing The Guardian article on Twitter, the 34-year-old added that journalists should stop asking women about their bodies in interviews.

"Every time I’m asked about my body in an interview it makes me deeply uncomfortable and so sad I’m not just allowed to just talk about the job I do that I so love," she wrote.

"It’s so reductive to women when we’re making great strides for diversity in the arts, but questions like that just pull us backwards," she continued.

Before Bridgerton, the Irish actor was well known for her roles as the fast-talking Clare Devlin on Derry Girls and Hannah Dalton in Harlots.

It's expected the 34-year-old will reprise her role as Penelope Featherington in season two of Bridgerton.

Bridgerton is available to watch on Netflix now.

Feature Image: Netflix/Getty.

Top Comments

rush 3 hours ago
What an unbelievably rude thing to say! And weirdly, she was trying to be all 'body positive' but somehow thought that ignoring Nicola's name and reducing her down to a simple body type was the way to do it. 
k_mcphee 16 hours ago 1 upvotes
Nicola is superb in Derry Girls, one of the best characters in a comedy ever and, at the end of the day while she was rocking a designer dress at the Golden Globes, Amanda Richards was sitting at home, full of nastiness, on her laptop. Boom! Who wins? 
MORE COMMENTS