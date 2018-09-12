Uh oh. Nick Cummins 'liked' a photo he probably shouldn't have on Instagram.

Since before we even caught a glimpse of Nick Cummins outside the Bachelor mansion there have been rumours that the Honey Badger’s turn on the show doesn’t end in happily ever after.

There have been various ‘hints’ that have led many to believe that the Honey Badger either doesn’t pick a final bachelorette at the end, or that the pair has already split up in the months since the finale was filmed.

While most of this has been totally out of the former rugby star’s hands, Nick’s own decisions certainly haven’t helped.

This week, the Daily Mail noticed the 30-year-old has recently been ‘liking’ photos on his ex-girlfriend Martine Thomassen’s Instagram page.

Sure enough, Nick liked a photo of Martine and a friend, taken in June when Bachelor filming would have wrapped, and another of her at the snow in April. Shock horror.

It’s almost like he didn’t expect journalists would track down and follow his ex-girlfriend’s Instagram account and then meticulously comb through it for clues they’re back together.

When questioned over his relationship status with Martine last month before the first episode of this season’s Bachelor aired, Honey Badger was pretty clear on why it wasn’t going to work.

“That’s a beauty,” he told KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show. “Well, I’d have to fly to Norway, which that would be a whole different kettle of fish. How am I going to do my work there?”

Nick also denied having any leftover feelings for his ex.

“No, no. I’ve had that chat and we both know we’ve moved on. But I’m excited to see where her life goes as well.”

Well, he did admit he was planning to keep tabs on Martine and how she’s going.