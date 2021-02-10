"My eyes are saying 'what the actual f**k'": Every new mum has a photo like this.

When you become a new mum, feeling exhausted is just part of the package.

While you've welcomed a beautiful little baby into the world, that same baby cries, screams and needs your attention 24/7. So you're tired and overwhelmed. All the bloody time.

Throughout this period, there are also plenty of photos taken to document all the new and exciting moments. So it's not surprising if you have a few photos of you and your bub, where you look a little (a lot) exhausted.

Last week, a mum on Twitter shared her own photo and said, "Does every mother have a photo of herself as a new mom, eyes screaming 'What the actual f**k?'"

And many, many women responded with their own.

From women of the Mamamia community and those from that very Twitter thread, here are 20 photos that every mum has.

Image: Supplied.

"I remember this photo. I had a newborn and a two-year-old. We were about to move to a new town and felt so overwhelmed. The two-year-old had just thrown the pencils around the room and was trying to wake up the baby. I asked my hubby to take it so I would remember all these moments too." - Kate.

Image: Supplied.

"I thought I was taking a cute selfie. I was clearly thinking what the f**k, this is not what I thought having a baby would be like. My firstborn was a huge crier, for hours a day for the first few months." - Sally.

Image: Supplied.

"Even makeup can’t hide the shock of sleep deprivation when my firstborn came along. It had taken a while to have a successful pregnancy, and I finished up full-time work several months before she was born as I needed extra rest. Little did I know mothering was the hardest yet most rewarding full-time job of all. My daughter would only sleep on my chest in the day. At age three, she’s now sleeping in her own bed." - Sienna.

Image: Supplied.

"After labour and 48 hours of extreme sleep deprivation, I am feeding my newborn expressed colostrum because she wasn’t latching and had developed jaundice. This was not in the manual!" - Jess.

Feature image: Supplied.