A new design for the Australian flag has been put forward and we don't know how to feel.

Hold the phone, everything you know about the Australian flag might be about to go out the window. Kinda. Not really.

Lobby group Aus Flag – who describe themselves as an “apolitical, non-profit organisation seeking support for the adoption of a truly Australian flag,” has put forward a new design suggestion on an already politically charged day.

Basically, it’s a flag without the Union Jack, you know to shed the “symbol of British dominance,” leaving only the Southern Cross and Commonwealth or Federation star which represents Australia’s six states and territories.

They’re calling it “The Australian ‘Commonwealth’ Flag.”

“100% Australia, with none of the Jack!” one tweet from @AusFlag read.

So, how do Aussies feel about the suggested change?

Here are our favourite responses on Twitter.

What do you think of the new design? Tell us in the comment section below.

LISTEN: Catch up on what the Mamamia Out Loud team is talking about this week. From the influx of teenage icons, pap smear body shaming and work rage. There’s a bit of everything.



We think you deserve to treat yourself. So Mamamia is giving you the opportunity to win one of three $100 gift vouchers by completing a survey for us.

Here at Mamamia we are always looking for ways to make Mamamia even better and more sparkly for you. By filling out this quick 15 min survey, you will help us do just that.